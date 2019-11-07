The Jabra Elite 75t aren’t even out yet and they’re already on sale

Jabra manufacturers some of the best true wireless earbuds known to man. Just look at the Jabra Elite 65t, which sat at the top of our list of the best wireless earbuds up until the Amazon Echo Buds hit the shelves. But that manufacturer could reclaim its spot when the Jabra Elite 75t finally launch later this month. Better yet, the buds are on sale right now (yep, before they’ve even started shipping) for $20 off at Best Buy, dropping them down to just $180 — $70 less than the Apple AirPods Pro, their main competitor.

So, why would anyone opt for the Jabra Elite 75t over the cheaper Amazon Echo Buds or the more expensive Apple AirPods Pro? It all comes down to usage. Jabra says its latest earbuds will last for up to 7.5 hours on a single charge, versus the five hours provided by the AirPods Pro and Echo Buds, with the bundled Charging Case containing enough ions for an extra 20.5 hours. Add that up, and you’re getting a total of 28 hours of on-the-go time before you need to plug them in — something neither of the other two can match.

You wouldn’t be sacrificing any features by opting for the Jabra Elite 75t, either. Just like the Amazon Echo Buds and Apple AirPods Pro, they’re decked out with noise-canceling and are certified water-resistant, so they’ll be able to power through a sweaty workout. Plus, they feature a redesigned microphone configuration and a new noise-canceling algorithm that’s said to make it easier for the person on the other end of the line — be it a friend, colleague, or possibly even a voice assistant — to hear what you’re saying.

Jabra also says the Jabra Elite 75t are a lot more comfortable than the Jabra Elite 65t. It’s believed to have achieved this by calling upon research carried out by GN Hearing, its sister company that produces hearing aids that have to be comfortable for long periods of use. With both Apple and Amazon dedicating a lot of resources to making their latest true wireless earbuds as comfortable as can be, it’s a move that couldn’t have come at a better time. Pair this with the extra-long listening time, and we should have a winner.

Of course, we won’t know exactly how the Jabra Elite 75t fair until we’ve had a chance to try them ourselves. But if you’re a long-time Jabra fan and are keen to pick up the latest and greatest true wireless earbuds the company has to offer, or you’re looking for something a bit different to the Amazon Echo Buds or Apple AirPods Pro and were blown away by the stellar reviews of the Jabra Elite 65t (ours included), then the chance to bag them on the cheap before they’ve even hit the shelves is certainly not to be overlooked.

Orders are scheduled to start shipping on November 15.

