Get your adrenaline pumping and your dance groove on because the party is just getting started. Amazon may have dropped the beat not long ago by knocking $90 off the $300 price tag of this blue JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Now, Walmart is crashing the party with an unbeatable sale that sets the price of the very same speaker at just $190. Entice your ears with a great Bluetooth speaker and get more in savings while there’s still time for a Labor Day weekend getaway.

The JBL Xtreme, first introduced in 2015, may not be the latest speaker out there, but it can still give you quite the bang for your buck. One good thing about audio products is that they don’t call for perpetual upgrades to boost performance.

In terms of design, it still rocks JBL’s classic look. The JBL Xtreme is a cylindrical boombox encased in a rugged mesh fabric that weighs in at 4.65 pounds. Portability may not be one of its strong suits, but the two metal hooks on either end of the speaker enable you to simply attach the shoulder strap. Take it wherever you please — whether its a beach or poolside party that beckons you, its IPX4 rating makes it splashproof. You can even clean it with running water. Just don’t push it over the edge and submerge it in water.

Having a party? Don’t worry, you won’t have to DJ. You can transition seamlessly between playlists and devices when you pair up to three Bluetooth-compatible devices. Turn the beat up even higher by engineering your own sound ecosystem with JBL Connect. Apart from the usual controls ( for playback, power, volume, and pair), this unique button allows you to sync the Xtreme with other JBL speakers for a truly augmented sound.

If you’re all about that bass, the Xtreme has a couple of tricks under the hood. With two external passive radiators on both sides of the tube, the bass is prominent and the speaker packs a whole lot of sound to fill a room or blast outdoors. Though audio tends to break a little on the highs, lowering the volume a couple of notches shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for a speaker this loud. Should you need to take any calls, the Xtreme doubles up as a noise-canceling speakerphone.

The JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker lets you have up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge of its rechargeable 10,000mAh li-ion battery. All the ports needed to power up your speaker should be secure in its water-resistant, zipper-protected compartment. Amp up your listening experience now for the low price of $190 on Walmart.

