Deals

Walmart knocks $110 off the JBL Xtreme portable Bluetooth speaker

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
jbl xtreme bluetooth speaker amazon deal

Get your adrenaline pumping and your dance groove on because the party is just getting started. Amazon may have dropped the beat not long ago by knocking $90 off the $300 price tag of this blue JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker. Now, Walmart is crashing the party with an unbeatable sale that sets the price of the very same speaker at just $190. Entice your ears with a great Bluetooth speaker and get more in savings while there’s still time for a Labor Day weekend getaway.

The JBL Xtreme, first introduced in 2015, may not be the latest speaker out there, but it can still give you quite the bang for your buck. One good thing about audio products is that they don’t call for perpetual upgrades to boost performance.

In terms of design, it still rocks JBL’s classic look. The JBL Xtreme is a cylindrical boombox encased in a rugged mesh fabric that weighs in at 4.65 pounds. Portability may not be one of its strong suits, but the two metal hooks on either end of the speaker enable you to simply attach the shoulder strap. Take it wherever you please — whether its a beach or poolside party that beckons you, its IPX4 rating makes it splashproof. You can even clean it with running water. Just don’t push it over the edge and submerge it in water.

Having a party? Don’t worry, you won’t have to DJ. You can transition seamlessly between playlists and devices when you pair up to three Bluetooth-compatible devices. Turn the beat up even higher by engineering your own sound ecosystem with JBL Connect. Apart from the usual controls ( for playback, power, volume, and pair), this unique button allows you to sync the Xtreme with other JBL speakers for a truly augmented sound.

If you’re all about that bass, the Xtreme has a couple of tricks under the hood. With two external passive radiators on both sides of the tube, the bass is prominent and the speaker packs a whole lot of sound to fill a room or blast outdoors. Though audio tends to break a little on the highs, lowering the volume a couple of notches shouldn’t be a deal-breaker for a speaker this loud. Should you need to take any calls, the Xtreme doubles up as a noise-canceling speakerphone.

The JBL Xtreme Portable Bluetooth Speaker lets you have up to 15 hours of playtime on a single charge of its rechargeable 10,000mAh li-ion battery. All the ports needed to power up your speaker should be secure in its water-resistant, zipper-protected compartment. Amp up your listening experience now for the low price of $190 on Walmart.

Looking for more affordable options? Check out the best Bluetooth Speakers under $100, waterproof speakers, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
best labor day sales card
Deals

Best Labor Day sales: What deals you should expect in 2019

Labor Day 2019 lands on Monday, September 2 this year. We've gathered all of the information you need to prepare yourself for the many sales to come, from REI to Walmart and everything in between.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
Google Home Max Review
Deals

The Google Home Max gets a steep $100 discount at Walmart

If you’re looking for a smart speaker that can rock out your rap, hip-hop, EDM as well as movies, the Google Home Max might just be what you need. Order the charcoal version today on Walmart at the discounted price of $299.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best subwoofers
Deals

The LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with a wireless subwoofer sees a 56% cut on Walmart

Get yourself the LG SJ7 Sound Bar Flex with a wireless subwoofer today to enjoy big 4.1-channel sound and equally big savings. This soundbar is now available for a steal at only $217 when you order from Walmart now.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
jbl xtreme bluetooth speaker amazon deal
Deals

Party with the JBL Xtreme Bluetooth speaker for $90 less on Amazon

These days, there are so many great wireless speakers to choose from, boasting great designs and the latest in audio tech, like the JBL Xtreme. Get it on Amazon for $210 instead of its original price of $300.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
bose solo 5 tv soundbar walmart deal s
Deals

Enjoy immersive sound with the Bose Solo 5 soundbar, now only $199 on Walmart

Soundbars are a great way to bring music, movies, shows, and games to life. If you’re looking for a quality sound system to match your big screen, check out Bose’s Solo 5 soundbar. It's currently discounted on Walmart at $199.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best ipad deals of
Deals

Need a new tablet? Here are the best Apple iPad deals for August 2019

In the wide world of tablets, Apple is still the king. If you're on team Apple and just can't live without iOS, we've curated an up-to-date list of all of the best iPad deals currently available for August 2019.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best mattress toppers 2018
Deals

These are the best memory foam mattress toppers for a better night’s sleep

You may not want to drop a bunch of cash on a new mattress, but with a good mattress topper, you may not have to. Modern technologies make it easier to get a good night's sleep, and we've rounded up the top 10 mattress toppers you can buy.
Posted By Lucas Coll
best antivirus software for business
Deals

5 of the best antivirus solutions for your small business

Getting your business off the ground is hard enough, and dealing with viruses, hackers, and security breaches only makes it harder. These 5 antivirus solutions can help keep you protected.
Posted By Don Reisinger
portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger
Deals

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up while on the go (or for some great small gift ideas), we've rounded up 20 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding Bluetooth keyboard.
Posted By Lucas Coll
google pixel 3a and xl vs 3 right front
Android

Amazon cuts $300 off the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, beating Prime Day deals

The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL 64 GB were last on sale for Prime Day, with both marked down 29% from their regular retail prices. Amazon just beat Prime Day prices with an even better deal, knocking up to 37% off the prices of these phones.
Posted By Ed Oswald
samsung galaxy buds
Deals

Amazon drops rare deal on Samsung Galaxy wireless earbuds with wireless charger

There are a few gadgets out there that never seem to go on sale, and the Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless in-ear headphones among them. But Amazon has decided to offer a small discount on these great headphones, and you can save $10.
Posted By Ed Oswald
sony bravia 55 inch 4k tv walmart deal class hdr android led x800e series
Deals

Walmart slashes $448 off this Sony 55-inch Bravia 4K TV

You don’t have to break the bank to score a plus-size 4K TV. We’ve seen a ton of discounted brand-name 4K TVs floating around, including the Sony 55-Inch Bravia HDR 4K LED TV. Get it today on Walmart at a $500 discount.
Posted By Erica Katherina
lg 43 inch 4k tv walmart deal ultra hd smart led uk6200
Deals

Walmart cuts price of this 43-inch LG 4K TV by $118, to just $230

Big-screen TVs are all the rage these days, but that doesn’t mean you can't get an amazing entertainment experience with a smaller panel, such as the LG 43-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV. Order it now on Walmart for only $230.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll