Thanks to the Prime Day deals starting early, other retailers have taken the opportunity to also start discounting some great products in anticipation of the big sales event. As part of the Walmart Prime Day sale, you can snap up a massive 70-inch 4K TV for just $550, saving you a whopping $150 on the usual price. Just one of the many Prime Day 4K TV deals popping up, there’s rarely been a better time to snap up a huge 70-inch TV for so little. Not sure if you’ve got the room? No sweat. We’ve also got plenty of other great 4K TV deals to check out before you commit to a new purchase.

While JVC doesn’t feature in our look at the best TV brands and this 70-inch 4K TV isn’t quite up to scratch for our best TVs roundup, it’s still a fantastic TV for the price and for those who simply want the biggest screen they can afford. After all, if you’re just looking for the most square inches, how can you go wrong with a 70-inch screen for just $550? It’s ideal if you want a home cinema style experience in your living room.

Besides the massive screen, this JVC 70-inch 4K TV also has some useful features. These include three HDMI connections so you won’t have to worry about juggling multiple devices awkwardly. It also has Roku support built into it so you can easily stream all your favorite shows. In all, there’s access to over 500,000 movies and TV episodes, and more than 5,000 streaming channels. Thanks to Roku’s Featured Free functionality, you’re always only one click away from hundreds of free movies and more, and from a wealth of other streaming services. You can use the Roku app to search by voice, too, saving you plenty of effort so you don’t need to dig out the remote.

If you’re looking for the biggest 4K TV you can afford, you’re going to like this 70-inch 4K TV from JVC. Ordinarily priced at $700, it’s just $550 right now for a limited time only as part of Walmart’s Prime Day deals. Don’t miss out. Stock is sure to be strictly limited at this price.

