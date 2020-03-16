With state and federal guidelines tightening around large groups as a result of COVID-19, it’s quite likely many of us will be working from home for days, if not weeks. For those looking to upgrade their home office setup, we’ve been combing the web for excellent home office deals.

One area which might be a smart place to start is a new keyboard and mouse. We’ve selected the following deals as some of the best we’ve seen to upgrade these essential pieces of your home office setup.

Logitech MK270 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse — $23, was $25

If you are looking for a basic option, the Logitech M270 is by far the cheapest option. Completely wireless, this keyboard and mouse combo features a full-size keyboard with a numeric keypad and compact cordless mouse with a scroll wheel. For those watching streaming content over the next few weeks, you’ll find the multimedia buttons — including music, movies, Internet, media, play/pause, and volume — quite useful.

Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 Curved Keyboard and Mouse — $55, was $70

Spending a little extra money will get you a better — and more comfortable keyboard and mouse overall. The Microsoft Wireless Comfort Desktop 5050 Curved Keyboard and Mouse features a full-size keyboard with numeric keypad, as well as a mouse, both designed with ergonomics in mind. The keyboard features a set of programmable keys that allow you to access your most frequently used programs quickly.

One thing that sets this keyboard and mouse set apart is the inclusion of what’s called BlueTrack within the mouse itself. With BlueTrack, the mouse will perform much better than standard mice on a wider variety of surfaces. If you need precision in a mouse, this is the set to pick.

Logitech MK710 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo — $65, was $100

At the top end of our picks is the Logitech MK710 Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo. Both the keyboard and mouse feature an impressive three-year battery life, with tons of features aimed at offering a more comfortable and user-friendly experience. For example, the keyboard features a cushioned palm rest with what it calls ‘incurved’ keys for a more comfortable typing experience. At the same time, the mouse is ergonomically designed to fit in hand nicely with a frictionless scroll wheel for fast scrolling.

Another nifty feature is the LCD screen that is included on the keyboard itself. This screen displays information on the battery life of your set, as well as notifications on when the caps lock, scroll lock, and num lock is active.

