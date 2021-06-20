  1. Deals
Get two months of Kindle Unlimited for ONLY $5 with this Prime Day deal

By

Prime Day kicks off tomorrow, June 21, and runs through June 22 — but you can already get your hands on some amazing early Prime Day deals. In the run-up to Prime Day, you’ll find great deals on the Kindle range of e-readers from Amazon, but if you’re an avid reader, you’re going to love this deal. Amazon has dropped the price of a Kindle Unlimited subscription. You’d normally pay $10 a month to access the service, but with this deal you can get your first two months for just $5, saving you a massive 75%.

Kindle Unlimited is like a lending library, but for e-books. With a subscription, you get access to over one million e-books, as well as a huge range of audiobooks and magazine subscriptions. You can check out up to 10 e-books, comic books, or audiobooks at any one time — and there are plenty of magazines to choose from too. Borrow books as often as you like — there’s no due date for returning them, so no late fees. Whether you’re after a romance title, a beach read, the latest crime thriller, or an audiobook for your trip, the Kindle Unlimited catalog has something for you. It’s also a great way to discover new authors, as many of the books included in the subscription are by self-published, indie authors you may never have heard of.

The best bit? You don’t even need a Kindle to access Kindle Unlimited. You can read Kindle books through any of the best e-book readers you may like or through the iOS or Android app on your smartphone or tablet, or even on your computer. The app is free to download and saves your place so you can quickly pick up where you left off.

Usually priced at $10 per month, you can grab your first two months of Kindle Unlimited subscription for just $5 if you sign up today at Amazon. After this, the subscription auto-renews at $10 per month, but you won’t be charged if you decide to cancel before the auto-renewal date — although we doubt you’ll want to. This is an amazing deal that’s perfect for all your summer holiday reading, so don’t miss out! Snap it up today before it sells out.

More Prime Day Kindle deals available now

Want to snap up a new Kindle to go with your Kindle Unlimited subscription? There are some great Prime Day Kindle deals on right now at Amazon — and we’ve got some of the best ones right here, so you don’t need to hunt them down.

LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite 32GB (Wi-Fi, Ad-Supported)

$200 $220
The waterproof 10th-generation Kindle Paperwhite has 32GB of storage for all your favorite books, a 300ppi glare-free screen. and an adjustable front light that's great for reading in bed.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Leather Cover (8GB)

$170 $190
This bundle has everything you need to get started reading, including a Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB storage and Wi-Fi connectivity, a leather cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Hunger Games Bundle (8GB)

$160 $180
This 8GB Kindle Paperwhite bundle comes with an Amazon-exclusive black-and-gold Hunger Games cover designed by Suzanne Collins, a magnetic closure to keep your Kindle safe, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (8GB)

$160 $180
The perfect present for bookworms, this bundle includes a glare-free, waterproof Kindle Paperwhite with 8GB of storage for all their favorite books, a fabric cover, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Essentials Bundle with Printed Cover (8GB)

$120 $135
This bargainous bundle includes the latest-edition Kindle with 8GB of storage and an adjustable front light, a printed cover in your choice of three designs, and a power adapter.
Buy at Amazon
LATEST MODEL

Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle - Fabric Cover (32GB)

$190 $210
Treat yourself to this Kindle bundle, which includes a 32GB Paperwhite, a fabric cover in your choice of color, and a power adapter, with plenty of storage space for all your favorite books.
Buy at Amazon
