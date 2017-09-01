Score big savings on everything you need with our favorite Labor Day sales

Labor Day is a time of rest. You’ve worked hard week in and week out, and now you’re finally being rewarded with a nice three-day weekend. However, that doesn’t mean everything isn’t going to start right back up again on Tuesday. While many people use their extra time to go on vacation or relax, sales by retailers will be going strong. You shouldn’t have to choose between shopping and you’re vacation, so we’ve rounded up some of the best Labor Day sales to save you time. If you’re looking to save a little money on everything you need for work, school, and everyday life, we’ve got your back.
Tech Sales
Everyone needs a little tech in their lives. Whether you’re looking for an upgrade or just something shiny and new, these sales have got you covered.
- Up to 60 percent off at Amazon: Save on some of the best tech and a whole lot more with this awesome Labor Day sale from Amazon.
- Up to 60 percent off at Newegg: Save big on computer accessories, TVs, sound systems, and everything in-between.
- Up to 25 percent off at TechRabbit: Take 15 percent off laptops, tablets, phones, and drones or 25 percent off just about everything else.
Home Sales
Making your home perfect is never as easy as an HGTV show would have you think. Fortunately, there are all these sales to help you out.
- Up to 70 percent off Wayfair: Get great savings on outdoor furniture, living room furniture, and mattresses.
- Up to 50 percent off Home Depot: Save on everything from grills and fridges to power tools and patio accessories.
- Up to 20 percent off AllModern: Looking to upgrade your home or office with something a little more modern?
Clothing and Accessories
School is just around the corner, and clothing is flying off the racks. If you’re in the market for something new to wear, these sales make it the perfect time to save.
- Up to 25 percent off Columbia Sportswear: Fall is just around the corner — do you have all the cold-weather clothes you need?
- Up to 25 percent off Nordstrom Rack: This weekend only, you can take an extra 25 percent off all clearance items.
- Take an extra 20 percent off Macy’s: Save on all of the latest styles and brands and get free shipping with purchases over $49.
