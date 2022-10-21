In the last couple of years, there’s been a significant design push toward making gaming laptops look less “gaming” and more as if they could fit in an average office, and the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 has somewhat taken it to its logical conclusion. Given that it’s designed as a sort of sleeper computer — that is, a computer that’s powerful but looks rather dull — it tends to come with a heavy price tag, but luckily some great gaming laptop deals are floating around, like this one from Lenovo bringing its price down by over $700 to $1,760 from $2,470.

Why you should buy the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7

The new Lenovo Legion 5i Pro is a 2022 update to the Legion 5, which is always a challenge when dealing with a laptop that was already great, but Lenovo managed to hit it out of the park with this one. For starters, the performance is sublime; with an RTX 3070 Ti, you’re not likely to run into many games that will push it up against its limits. Not to mention we love that it’s a 16-inch screen running 2K at a 165Hz with the much better 16:10 aspect ratio, landing it in the absolute sweet spot for gaming monitors on laptops, although if you are using it as a desktop replacement, it might be worth grabbing one of the gaming monitor deals for the bigger size.

Beyond that, the keyboard is surprisingly fun to use, with snappy switches and great travel; they’re comparable to the likes of the XPS keyboard, which is impressive. It also has a good battery life in non-gaming applications, with roughly four to eight hours, depending on whether you’re browsing or watching videos. You also get an overall smooth experience with the 12th-gen Intel i7-12700H processor and 16GB of DDR5-4800MHz, so you won’t have any issues with productivity work, editing, browsing, gaming, and pretty much whatever your heart desires.

Overall, the Legion 5i Pro Gen 7 could easily place among some of the best laptops of this year, and while that usually means you have to pay a premium, this $710 discount from Lenovo brings it down to $1,760 makes it a much more affordable price for a top-end gaming laptop.

