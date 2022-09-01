This Lenovo 2-in-1 laptop is 66% off — now just $126 for Labor Day

One of the cheapest laptop deals around right now is also that rare thing — a cheap 2-in-1 laptop. Courtesy of Lenovo’s Labor Day sale, you can buy a Lenovo 300e Gen 2 laptop with a touchscreen for just $126, saving you a huge $248 off the usual price of $374. Truly fantastic value, if you’re on a tight budget but still want the joys of a 2-in-1 laptop, you’re going to love this deal. Here’s what you need to know.

Why you should buy the Lenovo 300e Gen 2

While you might think you need to spend a lot on one of the best 2-in-1 laptops, the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 is still likely to fulfill some needs. A little chunkier than the competition, it has some basic hardware in the form of an AMD 3015e processor, 4GB of memory, and 64GB of eMMC storage. However, its greatest strength is its 11.6-inch HD display that’s also a touchscreen. With 250 nits of brightness, it can handle many different lighting situations, too. Coming with Windows 10 Pro installed, you also don’t have to worry about adjusting to ChromeOS or an unfamiliar operating system.

The Lenovo 300e Gen 2 is designed with students in mind so while it won’t rival the very best laptops, it’s great for studying on. It has a 360-degree hinge so you can easily switch between four different modes, such as when reading, writing, drawing, or typing. A 720p front-facing camera is ideal for taking video calls while you can choose to use your fingers for manipulating the touchscreen or even opt to use a common No. 2 pencil to interact with it. Designed to withstand a busy and accident-prone lifestyle, the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 is drop-resistant as well as water-resistant up to 330ml so it can handle a few spills. It’s just what you would expect from one of the best laptop brands around.

Well suited for anyone who can’t decide between a tablet or laptop and who doesn’t want to spend a lot, the Lenovo 300e Gen 2 is a surprisingly versatile machine for the price. Normally priced at $374, it’s down to only $126 at Lenovo for a limited time. We can’t see this deal sticking around for long so snap it up now before you miss out.

