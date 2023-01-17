Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops are on sale today

As we’re moving through January, we keep seeing more and more great computing deals. During this time of the year, you really expect to see things like business laptops or computers for students. However, today, we’ve found a pair of deals for Legion products that defy that expectation. While the PC and laptop below can be used for business, the three months of free Xbox Game Pass they both come with is going to make completely forgetting about pleasure difficult for the majority of us. The desire to game becomes even more intense when you find out they both have RTX GPUs inside. So check out both of these great options that totally defied our expectations for the mid-January sale, and consider getting something new today.

Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 — $950, was $1,350

One of the biggest fears for average people wanting to get a processor like the RTX 3050, included here in the Legion Tower 5i Gen 6, is that it won’t be able to run with their existing computer or that it’ll be difficult to install. But with the Legion Tower 5i Gen 6, you can get the great feeling of getting a reliable RTX 3050 alongside all of the equipment needed to run it. This includes 65W air cooling system, 16GB of memory so you can enjoy all of the latest games, and a 650W power supply to keep everything powered. To keep the latest games on your system you’ll have 512GB of SSD storage — which you can download in lightning fast Wi-Fi 6 — with an additional 1TB of HDD storage for your other files. Finally, the Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 comes with a keyboard and mouse, so all you need is a gaming monitor to complete your set.

Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 — $1,600, was $2,200

The Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 is a gaming laptop for the modern day, sporting an RTX 3070. Much like the desktop above, this comes with 16GB of memory, but arguably manages to do better in the storage department. Instead of splitting storage between SSD and HDD, the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 goes hard into SSD storage, giving you 1TB to fill as you wish. You won’t need to be tethered by an ethernet cable to get those games installed, either, as it is fully equipped with Wi-Fi 6 capability. Of course, if you want ethernet, you can get it. In fact, there are a ton of slots on the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 so you can get the exact connection you want, including three USB-C ports (including one with DisplayPort), three USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and the ever elusive headphone jack. Finally, get a bit of that gamer style you love with the RGB-backlit keyboard and get gaming!

