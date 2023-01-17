 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo Legion gaming PCs and laptops are on sale today

John Alexander
By

As we’re moving through January, we keep seeing more and more great computing deals. During this time of the year, you really expect to see things like business laptops or computers for students. However, today, we’ve found a pair of deals for Legion products that defy that expectation. While the PC and laptop below can be used for business, the three months of free Xbox Game Pass they both come with is going to make completely forgetting about pleasure difficult for the majority of us. The desire to game becomes even more intense when you find out they both have RTX GPUs inside. So check out both of these great options that totally defied our expectations for the mid-January sale, and consider getting something new today.

Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 — $950, was $1,350

Lenovo Legion Tower 5i gaming PC on white background.

One of the biggest fears for average people wanting to get a processor like the RTX 3050, included here in the Legion Tower 5i Gen 6, is that it won’t be able to run with their existing computer or that it’ll be difficult to install.  But with the Legion Tower 5i Gen 6, you can get the great feeling of getting a reliable RTX 3050 alongside all of the equipment needed to run it. This includes 65W air cooling system, 16GB of memory so you can enjoy all of the latest games, and a 650W power supply to keep everything powered. To keep the latest games on your system you’ll have 512GB of SSD storage — which you can download in lightning fast Wi-Fi 6 — with an additional 1TB of HDD storage for your other files. Finally, the Legion Tower 5i Gen 6 comes with a keyboard and mouse, so all you need is a gaming monitor to complete your set.

Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 — $1,600, was $2,200

The new Lenovo Legion gaming laptop.

The Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 is a gaming laptop for the modern day, sporting an RTX 3070. Much like the desktop above, this comes with 16GB of memory, but arguably manages to do better in the storage department. Instead of splitting storage between SSD and HDD, the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 goes hard into SSD storage, giving you 1TB to fill as you wish. You won’t need to be tethered by an ethernet cable to get those games installed, either, as it is fully equipped with Wi-Fi 6 capability. Of course, if you want ethernet, you can get it. In fact, there are a ton of slots on the Legion 5 Pro Gen 7 so you can get the exact connection you want, including three USB-C ports (including one with DisplayPort), three USB-A ports, an HDMI port, and the ever elusive headphone jack. Finally, get a bit of that gamer style you love with the RGB-backlit keyboard and get gaming!

Related

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
This powerful business laptop from Dell is 48% off today — save $580
The front view of the Dell Vostro 3420 laptop, showing charts and a video call on the display.
This Lenovo laptop is usually $999, but right now it’s just $269
The ThinkPad Yoga 11e Gen 5 11-inch open and ready to use.
Hurry! The Dell G15 gaming laptop has an insane price cut right now
The Dell G15 gaming laptop in silver on a white background.
The best laptop deals available today — starting at $110
lenovo ideapad 1i deal walmart cyber monday 2022 3i
Best 3D printer deals for January 2023
best 3d printer deals featured image
Best wireless keyboard deals for January 2023
keychron k2 review experience mechanical keyboard
Best wireless mouse deals for January 2023
Logitech MX Master
Best wireless router deals for January 2023
A Netgear Nighthawk AX6600 wireless router creates a powerful network for streaming TV shows.
Best robot vacuum deals for January 2023
Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.
Best Roomba Deals for January 2023: Sales to shop today
iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum.
Best monitor deals for January 2023
Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor
Best gaming laptop deals: save on Alienware, Asus and more
intel 11th gen h series 230 fps teaser video gaming laptops
Best laptop deals: Save on Apple, Dell, HP and Lenovo
Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.