 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Deals
  3. Computing
  4. Gaming

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Lenovo Legion gaming laptop and desktop both got massive discounts

Aaron Mamiit
By

Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.

Here are two of the best options available from Lenovo right now: the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop, which is is down to $1,350 from $1,950 after a $600 discount, and the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop, which is down to $1,700 from $2,330 after a $630 discount. Both offers are eye-catching, but we’re not sure how long they’ll be available. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase if you’re interested in either one, as they may go offline without warning.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i — $1,350, was $1,950

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i — $1,700, was $2,330

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i — $1,350, was $1,950

Playing a game on the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop.
Arif Bacchus / Digital Trends

Lenovo, long associated with reliability, is one of the best laptop brands, and it’s behind some of the best gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is also a worthwhile purchase, as it can smoothly run today’s most popular games with its 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It also features 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends for gaming. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i also packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display that will let you appreciate your games’ finest details, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive gaming experience, and a 1TB SSD with Windows 10 Home out of the box that provides ample space to install several titles at a time.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i — $1,700, was $2,330

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming PC with RTX 3070.

If you’ve already invest in gaming monitor deals, then going for the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i may be the better choice. The gaming PC packs more power than the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, with a 1TB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. Like the best gaming desktops, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i ensures that it can keep running at peak performance with the Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling system, which features enhanced fin thermals, larger fans, and a thermal memory and storage armor.

Editors' Recommendations

Best laptop deals: Get a portable workhorse from $98 today

Woman using the Asus ProArt Studiobook on a desk.

Best monitor deals for August 2022

Dell UltraSharp 27 4K PremierColor Monitor

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for August 2022

Back-to-school sale: Dell’s RTX 3050 gaming laptop is $700 today

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop on a white background.

Best Philips Hue Deals for August 2022

Philips Hue White and Color Ambience Starter Kit Review

Best robot vacuum deals for August 2022

Roborock S6Pure Robot vacuum and mop in living room.

Best grill deals for August 2022

People grilling outside.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for August 2022

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

Best Roomba Deals 2022: Sales to shop today

irobot roomba 680 walmart robot vacuum deals

Best Chromebook deals for August 2022

Google Meets on an HP Chromebook.

Best Staples deals and sales for August 2022

Staples Store

The Kindle Paperwhite just got a rare discount

A person reads on an Amazon Kindle Paperwhite outdoors.

These HP and Lenovo gaming laptops are both under $600 today

HP Victus placed outside while displaying an attractive background.