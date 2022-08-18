Lenovo’s Legion lineup is making a name for itself in the gaming industry, and it helps that you can take advantage of gaming laptop deals and gaming PC deals involving the brand’s products. They’re still not cheap, but you’ll be saving hundreds of dollars with every purchase, which you can spend on video games or other accessories that you may need.

Here are two of the best options available from Lenovo right now: the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i gaming laptop, which is is down to $1,350 from $1,950 after a $600 discount, and the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop, which is down to $1,700 from $2,330 after a $630 discount. Both offers are eye-catching, but we’re not sure how long they’ll be available. It’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase if you’re interested in either one, as they may go offline without warning.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i — $1,350, was $1,950

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i — $1,700, was $2,330

Lenovo, long associated with reliability, is one of the best laptop brands, and it’s behind some of the best gaming laptops like the Lenovo Legion 5 Pro. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is also a worthwhile purchase, as it can smoothly run today’s most popular games with its 10th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. It also features 16GB of RAM, which our guide on how much RAM do you need recommends for gaming. The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i also packs a 15.6-inch Full HD display that will let you appreciate your games’ finest details, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for an immersive gaming experience, and a 1TB SSD with Windows 10 Home out of the box that provides ample space to install several titles at a time.

If you’ve already invest in gaming monitor deals, then going for the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i may be the better choice. The gaming PC packs more power than the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i with its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card, and 16GB of RAM, with a 1TB SSD that comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed. Like the best gaming desktops, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i ensures that it can keep running at peak performance with the Legion Coldfront 2.0 cooling system, which features enhanced fin thermals, larger fans, and a thermal memory and storage armor.

