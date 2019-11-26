Amazon drops the price of the Lenovo M10 tablet to just $100 before Black Friday

The Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are so close we can almost feel them, especially with the early tech deals going right now on our favorite online retailers. If you happen to be on the hunt for an affordable Android tablet, we found a deal on the Lenovo Tab M10 that you may want to check out. It normally sells for $150, but Amazon’s 33% discount brings its price further down to $100.

The Lenovo Tab M10 is without a doubt a no-frills tablet. It has just the right amount of specs and features, making it an ideal entertainment device for kids and the whole family. Cross some holiday gifts off your list by taking advantage of this early Black Friday treat from Amazon.

At the core of this Lenovo tablet is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 quad-core processor backed by 2GB of RAM. While not as powerful as the chipsets found on more high-end models, it’s snappy enough for multimedia consumption and other basic tablet use. Unlocking the device and logging in to applications are also made quick and easy, all thanks to the integrated face recognition technology.

With support for fast internet connection, you’ll be able to stay online steadily and do the things you love, from watching YouTube videos to scrolling through your Instagram feed. Your entertainment experience is further enhanced by the 10.1-inch screen’s impressive visuals and the Dolby-supported dual front-facing speakers’ rich, booming sound.

Have peace of mind that your children are safe and entertained with appropriate content with preloaded Kids Modes. There are parental control features available that put you in charge of what your children see, coupled with an eye-protection technology to help lessen eye strain. You can also download third-party apps and add a protective folio case to make the tablet more kid-friendly.

Enjoy the best of both worlds when it comes to functionalities and affordability with the Lenovo Tab M10. It’s not the best tablet there is, but it truly makes a solid budget-friendly pick for Android loyalists. Order yours now on Amazon for only $100, $50 below its usual $150 price tag.

