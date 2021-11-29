This 10.3-inch Lenovo tablet is only $129 for Cyber Monday

The best Cyber Monday deals just keep floating in, and with every one, we see the prices getting lower and lower, like this new Cyber Monday tablet deal we discovered at Walmart. The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus, a 10.3-inch Android 9 tablet, is discounted at Walmart, down to $129 with free shipping, normally $210. That is a fantastic deal for any tablet, let alone one that includes a powerful 2.3GHz Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. You can check out more about the deal and the Lenovo Tab M10 below.

As far as the latest Cyber Monday tablet deals go, this is one of the better ones we’ve found, and it’s likely to stay that way. But that’s not just because of the price, it’s also because of the tablet since Lenovo’s Tab M10 FHD Plus packs some fairly impressive specs into its thin frame. The 2.3GHz Octa-core processor — or eight-core processor — is a great place to start. It’s plenty powerful for most tasks and overkill for a lot of others. Meanwhile, the 4GB of RAM is equally important as it allows you to multitask with little to no slowdown. It’s also a welcome addition if you’re interested in playing some games, as is the 64GB of internal storage for games, apps, photos, and media.

The star of the show is the 10.3-inch touchscreen display with wide-angle viewing. It’s perfect for watching movies and shows on whatever streaming app you choose, but the audio is also premium, tuned with Dolby Atmos to make everything that much more immersive. What’s more, Lenovo offers a Kids Mode that locks down the tablet and only allows them to access apps that you’ve specifically enabled. It also ensures they’re only viewing child-safe content, giving you a little peace of mind in the process. This tablet does have access to Google Play and Google’s services too, so those parental controls will come in real handy.

Normally $210, Walmart is offering the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus for just $129 with free shipping during Cyber Monday.

When does this Cyber Monday tablet deal end?

Walmart hasn’t specified when the deal will end, but expect it to be gone real soon. The issue isn’t necessarily that the deal ends — the real problem is that inventory is low and this tablet will probably sell out fast. An Adobe Analytics report has shown that out-of-stock alerts across retail websites have seen an increase, up to 124% since pre-pandemic. It means that retailers are having a hard time keeping items in stock, thanks to the microchip and materials shortages and the high demand for certain products this year. Don’t wait or you’ll regret it. Shop now.

