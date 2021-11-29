  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This 10.3-inch Lenovo tablet is only $129 for Cyber Monday

Briley Kenney
By

The best Cyber Monday deals just keep floating in, and with every one, we see the prices getting lower and lower, like this new Cyber Monday tablet deal we discovered at Walmart. The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus, a 10.3-inch Android 9 tablet, is discounted at Walmart, down to $129 with free shipping, normally $210. That is a fantastic deal for any tablet, let alone one that includes a powerful 2.3GHz Octa-core processor and 4GB of RAM. You can check out more about the deal and the Lenovo Tab M10 below.

Today’s best Cyber Monday tablet deal

Lenovo tablet with Ambient Mode
Google

Why buy:

  • Powerful 2.3GHz Octa-core (eight-core) processor
  • 4GB of RAM for multitasking and better performance
  • Google Play and Google services pre-installed
  • Android 9 Pie with Lenovo Kids Mode accessible

As far as the latest Cyber Monday tablet deals go, this is one of the better ones we’ve found, and it’s likely to stay that way. But that’s not just because of the price, it’s also because of the tablet since Lenovo’s Tab M10 FHD Plus packs some fairly impressive specs into its thin frame. The 2.3GHz Octa-core processor — or eight-core processor — is a great place to start. It’s plenty powerful for most tasks and overkill for a lot of others. Meanwhile, the 4GB of RAM is equally important as it allows you to multitask with little to no slowdown. It’s also a welcome addition if you’re interested in playing some games, as is the 64GB of internal storage for games, apps, photos, and media.

The star of the show is the 10.3-inch touchscreen display with wide-angle viewing. It’s perfect for watching movies and shows on whatever streaming app you choose, but the audio is also premium, tuned with Dolby Atmos to make everything that much more immersive. What’s more, Lenovo offers a Kids Mode that locks down the tablet and only allows them to access apps that you’ve specifically enabled. It also ensures they’re only viewing child-safe content, giving you a little peace of mind in the process. This tablet does have access to Google Play and Google’s services too, so those parental controls will come in real handy.

Normally $210, Walmart is offering the Lenovo Tab M10 FHD Plus for just $129 with free shipping during Cyber Monday.

When does this Cyber Monday tablet deal end?

Walmart hasn’t specified when the deal will end, but expect it to be gone real soon. The issue isn’t necessarily that the deal ends — the real problem is that inventory is low and this tablet will probably sell out fast. An Adobe Analytics report has shown that out-of-stock alerts across retail websites have seen an increase, up to 124% since pre-pandemic. It means that retailers are having a hard time keeping items in stock, thanks to the microchip and materials shortages and the high demand for certain products this year. Don’t wait or you’ll regret it. Shop now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Cyber Monday TV deals 2021 — From $250

best qled tv deals samsung q60 4k feature black friday

Best Cyber Monday deals 2021: 200+ deals from $25

Best Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Razer Blade 15 Advanced

Get cinema sound with this $130 Cyber Monday soundbar bundle deal

The Samsung 2.1-channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer in front of a large flat screen television.

Best Cyber Monday Amazon Echo deals 2021: Deals you can buy today

Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) with Clock on table.

Cyber Monday TV deals just dropped this 75-inch TCL to $700

TCL S-series 55-inch Roku Smart TV

Save $160 on this Blink 5-Camera Home Security Kit for Cyber Monday

amazon pre prime day deals on blink xt outdoor security cameras xt2 smart camera 1 kit 3

This bundle is the best Oculus Quest 2 Cyber Monday deal today

A person wearing and using an Oculus Quest 2 VR headset in front of a gray background.

Stop what you’re doing and buy this Roomba robot vacuum NOW

new irobot roomba 694 robot vacuum roomba694 cleaning living room

Gaming PC Cyber Monday deals drop this HP desktop to just $550

The HP Pavilion desktop computer accompanied by two gaming monitors and a colorful gaming keyboard.

This 40-inch TV is down to just $180 for Cyber Monday 2021

best qled tv deals 65 inch insignia f50 series 4k feature

This huge Instant air fryer is only $79 at Walmart for Cyber Monday

Instant Pot Vortex Plus 10 quart air fryer oven with light on and rotisserie in.

Get this HP touchscreen Chromebook for $169 for Cyber Monday

hp chromebook 11 6 deal best buy back to school sale 2020