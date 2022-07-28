Lenovo’s Surface Pro alternative is almost $2,000 off today!

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 sits on top of Digital Trends’ list of the best 2-in-1 laptops, so it’s a highly recommended device if you’re torn between laptop deals and tablet deals. However, if you’re looking for a cheaper but similarly powerful alternative, you should check out Lenovo’s offer for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3. It’s yours for just $949 instead of its original price of $2,879, for savings of $1,930. Price cuts like this usually don’t last long, so if you want to buy this Surface Pro alternative at 67% off, you have to hurry in finalizing your purchase.

Why you should buy the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 is a 2-in-1 laptop that’s made by the brand behind some of the best in the category, including the Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 7 and the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga. The device features a 13-inch QHD+ touchscreen for both working as a tablet and as a laptop, made possible by the keyboard that’s included in every purchase and the kickstand that places the display at a proper typing angle. Even with the keyboard attached, the device weighs less than 3 pounds, so it’s very easy to carry with you wherever you go, and it will accompany you throughout your day with its 9.5-hour battery life.

Inside the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 are the 8th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics 620, and 8GB of RAM. While these specifications aren’t as powerful as what you can find in today’s best laptops, they’re still good enough for everyday activities such as browsing the internet, creating presentations, and watching streaming content. The 2-in-1 laptop also comes with the ThinkPad Pen Pro, a stylus that provides you with an additional input option, and a 256GB SSD with Windows 10 Pro pre-installed so that you can start using the device right away.

If the offers under retailers’ Surface Pro deals are still beyond your budget, you should consider the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3. It’s an even more viable alternative to Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices because you can get it with a $1,930 discount, which pulls the device’s price down to just $949 from its sticker price of $2,879. There’s no telling when this deal will end, but we expect it to get sold out quickly. If you want the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Tablet Gen 3 at 67% off, then you shouldn’t take time to think about it — click that Buy Now button.

