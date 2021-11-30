Cyber Monday OLED TV deals — LG and Sony models from $900

Shopping for a brand new large screen TV can get confusing — and expensive. Help is on the way. We found some gorgeous large OLED TV Cyber Monday deals TVs, all deeply discounted. This guide walks you through some of the biggest, brightest new TVs out there featuring perfect blacks, brilliant colors, nuanced shadows, and maximum detail. All support point, click, and scroll, voice control, and button shortcuts for content providers, so you can find your favorite programs and games faster than ever. Among our current Cyber Monday TV deals, these new selections from Best Buy are equally tempting. Plus we present a number of beautiful alternative choices of the best TVs for your home theater viewing pleasure.

LG 48-inch Class A1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV — $900, was $1,200

Why Buy

Self-lit pixels offer deep black, contrast, and colors.

Dolby Atmos enhances surround sound quality.

Game optimizer makes playing hassle-free.

Voice-controlled with Google Assistant and Alexa.

The LG Class A1 Series OLED TV is a dream of color and contrast in an OLED 4K TV. At a relatively modest size — at least compared with some others on this list — it features self-lit pixels, meaning that over 8 million pixels switch off and on independently for pitch black, vibrant color, and deep contrast. Perfect black always backdrops brilliant colors and ensures shadow detail from dark dramatic scenes, all-around clarity, and natural hues. Accompanying the great picture quality is the cinematic sound quality from Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos, which can enhance your movie watching via the set’s Filmmaker Mode.

TVs are not only for watching movies and programs. The LG also features a game optimizer with easy access to your game settings, alongside HDR gaming, auto low-latency mode, and HGiG for detailed gaming images. This TV facilitates every game detail with a smooth, crisp picture from its 4K A.I. Processor, which automatically adjusts your viewing and audio settings. The TV’s AI 4K upscaling feature authentically calibrates every scene. You can also control your other smart devices right from your TV with the Home Dashboard or the Magic Remote voice control or with Google Assistant or Alexa.

VIZIO 55-inch Class OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV — $1,000, was $1,300

Why Buy

Ultra color spectrum feature presents billions of colors.

Pro gaming engine sets up games with Xbox One and PlayStation.

Voice-controlled with Alexa, Siri, or Google Assistant.

Built-in parental controls.

Even brand new for 2021, Vizio OLED Cyber Monday deals are here. The Vizio 4K OLED TV promises the perfect pitch black for infinite colors and contrast for TV programs and movies, and everything else you watch on the big screen. The set exudes beauty from every angle, with a bold bezel-less look that tapers to just 4mm. The OLED Ultra Color Spectrum tech lets you view more than one billion colors, backed by Dolby Vision and HDR10+ high dynamic range. This gives viewers exquisite details for all content. An IQ Ultra processor with 4K Ultra HD serves up 2160p resolution and finetunes individual pixels upscaled to 4K quality. This TV also supports HDR10+ and HLG high dynamic range formats.

Got a gamer in the house? A ProGaming Engine enhances the gaming experience with Xbox One and PlayStation, offering a variable refresh rate of 40Hz to 120Hz to match a game’s frame rate to the TV’s refresh rate. HDMI 2.1 connectivity with four HDMI ports assures the highest performance from your 4K devices, including 4K video at 120Hz. Vizio OLED pairs with Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa-enabled devices, so you can control the TV using just your voice. Stream, control, and share your favorite movies, shows, music, photos, and more from your Apple or Android devices directly to the TV. You can also wirelessly mirror web pages and presentations on the big screen. Apps in Vizio SmartCast offer parental controls so parents can control the content for the kiddos.

LG 55-inch Class C1 Series OLED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV — $1,300, was $1,500

Why Buy

OLED screen shows 8 million pixels.

Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color, and rich shadows.

Nvidia G-Sync gaming technology optimizer gives gamers a great environment.

Hands-free voice controls are compatible with Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Image quality reigns supreme for this LG C1 OLED 55-incher with self-lit pixels that emit their own light for perfect black levels, intense color, and stunning picture — paired with an advanced processor for even better picture quality. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors, and infinite contrast for a rich viewing experience. It’s the small details that make a difference to movies, shows, sports, and games. But that’s not all. You also get breathtaking audio quality that makes you feel like you’re inside the action with Cinema HDR, Dolby Vision IQ, and Dolby Atmos — Filmmaker Mode lets you view movies the way directors intended.

No detail goes unseen on the gaming side either. With advanced gaming technology like Nvidia G-Sync, you will have no match. The TV’s built-in game optimizer offers easier access to your game settings while the latest HDMI 2 tech allows for fast gaming speeds. The set also facilitates low input lag and fast response times with an auto low-latency mode and HGiG. The a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K uses deep-learning algorithms to detect scenes and genres to make content look its best regardless of content. Overall, this TV offers a more lifelike gaming experience with fast-moving content in higher resolution and smooth, synchronized graphics.

Sony 55-inch Class Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV — $1,400, was $1,800

Why Buy

Advanced processor optimizes screen presentation of blacks and colors.

Built-in subwoofers provide powerful bass for cinematic sound.

Use Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa for voice control.

Exclusive gaming features and HDMI 2.1.

With large 55-inch screens, you want to feel like you’re somehow transported into the onscreen tableau, and the Sony Bravia XR A80J promises to deliver that experience. The OLED screen boasts a picture with deep, natural blacks and real contrast and color as its Cognitive Processor XR tech optimizes on-screen elements with thousands of individual on-screen elements processed and remastered instantaneously for realistic viewing. A motion processor analyzes and controls onscreen action to ensure image quality is smooth and clear with pure blacks and lifelike brightness. But it’s not all in the view. The set’s audio tech helps you experience equally immersive sound. In this instance, the screen is the speaker, matching sound with the action in harmony, you get realistic sound and clear dialog. Built-in subwoofers provide powerful bass for immersive cinematic sound.

Get the most out of gaming with Bravia XR TVs exclusive features for the PS5 console along with 4K/120 fps as specified in HDMI 2.1 — input lag goes as low as 8.5ms. With Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, you can use your voice to control TV and smart devices. Or stream content from your Apple devices using Airplay 2 to configure, customize and control your smart home with Apple’s HomeKit. Browse some 700,000 movies and TV episodes from services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, Paramount+, YouTube, Apple TV app, Peacock, and HBO Mas. The Sony uses its intelligent processing to let you view all your HD content in close to 4K resolution to restore lost texture and detail.

Sony 65-inch Class A8H Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Android TV — $1,500, was $2500

Why Buy

Huge, ultra-thin design.

Deep OLED color and contrast for extra depth and realism.

Immersive multidimensional audio.

Voice controls with Google, Siri, or Alexa.

This 65-inch Sony A8H Series OLED 4K smart TV is the couch dweller’s version of paradise. It starts off with a self-illuminating OLED panel that lets you view gorgeous images from any angle, with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technology to assist with surround sound to construct an immersive multidimensional audio experience. With a subwoofer integrated into the rear of the TV, you’ll hear more dynamic, bass-heavy sound that comes directly from the programming. It all comes down to the processor, which boosts color, contrast, and clarity. Millions of individual pixels are supercharged by the set’s so-called Pixel Contrast Booster for more vibrant colors to complement OLED black. You can view high dynamic range content on your TV up to 2160 resolution and enjoy scenes featuring lifelike shades and hues, depth, fine texture, and the pure black contrast.

Its thin body has a one-slate design where the screen meets the edge of the TV, blending in any home environment. The flush surface with narrow aluminum bezel keeps you focused on the picture, not the television. This Sony 4K smart TV also supports Chromecast and Bluetooth for wireless connections with a variety of devices. It works with Google and Apple smart ecosystems, letting you voice-control your TV and ask it to do things like cast and control videos from YouTube. Sony TV works with Alexa Control for essential TV functions like power, channels, and volume and to access streaming services. It also supports HDR, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced, and Netflix calibrated mode.

