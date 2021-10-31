  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Logitech G432 gaming headset is only $50 today

By
The Logitech G432 gaming headset with the microphone extended.

Gamers shouldn’t miss the opportunity to expand their arsenal with this year’s best Black Friday deals. If you’re planning to buy a new gaming headset but you don’t want to wait any longer, you can take advantage of the early Walmart Black Friday deals for an immediate upgrade. These deals include a $30 discount for the Logitech G432 gaming headset, which brings its price down to $50 from its original price of $80.

Logitech is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best gaming headsets, so you know you’ll be getting a high-quality gaming headset if you buy the Logitech G432. It’s a wired headset that’s compatible with the PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, so you can keep using it if you own more than one gaming platform. The headset also features an upgraded microphone that makes your voice very clear to your teammates, and you can flip the microphone back into the Logitech 432’s body when you’re done playing or when you want to mute it.

The Logitech G432 comes with improved 50mm drivers with DTS: Headphone X 2.0 surround sound for an immersive audio experience, whether you’re engaging in single-player games or playing in online multiplayer modes. You can even personalize the gaming headset through Logitech’s G Hub, a software interface that lets you customize sound profiles, RGB lighting using Lightsync, and G-Key programming.

For a reliable gaming headset, the Logitech G432 is a solid choice. It’s an even more attractive option because it’s $30 off from Walmart, making it even more affordable at just $50, from its original price of $50. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing games while wearing the Logitech G432 gaming headset, you should click that Buy Now button while the offer is still available.

More gaming headset deals

You won’t be disappointed if you take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Logitech G432 gaming headset. However, if you want to take a look at other options before you make your purchase, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best gaming headset deals that you can shop right now, across different retailers.

Razer Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset

$60 $100
Razer's Kraken Tournament Edition Gaming Headset provides audio realism so that you are fully immersed in your game while the noise-canceling microphone makes for crystal clear communication. more
Buy at Amazon

Logitech G PRO X Gaming Headset

$96 $130
This gaming headset features a built-in microphone for loud communication, and padded earpieces for comfortable gaming sessions. It also comes with an adjustable but durable steel headband. more
Buy at Best Buy

Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset

$40 $60
This gaming headset offers amazing audio, superior mic clarity, and supreme sound isolation, all packed within an aviation-style headset with Razer's TriForce 50mm drivers. more
Buy at Best Buy

Orzly Gaming Headset with Mic

$25 $50
This gaming headset mimics the colors of the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons, but it's compatible with the PC, PlayStation, and Xbox. It's tuned for next-generation gaming, with a comfortable design. more
Buy at Amazon

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset

$104 $130
Enjoy custom-tuned HyperX 7.1 surround sound with this gaming headset, which features a durable aluminum frame, the brand's signature comfort, and a detachable noise-canceling microphone. more
Buy at Amazon

Corsair Virtuoso RGB Wireless Gaming Headset

$160 $180
This wireless gaming headset comes with 50mm high-density neodymium speaker drivers, premium memory foam earpads, signal range of 60 feet, and an omni-directional microphone,. more
Buy at Amazon
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Space Station astronauts use AR headset to upgrade particle physics hardware

NASA Astronaut Megan McArthur dons a Microsoft HoloLens, a mixed reality (or augmented reality) headset, which allows her to see both the spacearound her as well as digital displays in her field of view.

This 24-inch Asus gaming monitor is $200 at Walmart today

best gaming monitors under 200 asus vp228qg

Save $31 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 at Walmart today

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic on the wrist.

Hubble captures creepy carbon star CW Leonis peering out from a screen of smoke

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope celebrates Halloween this year with a striking observation of the carbon star CW Leonis, which resembles a baleful orange eye glaring from behind a shroud of smoke.

NASA’s Juno spacecraft peers deep into the atmosphere of Jupiter

Jupiter's banded appearance is created by the cloud-forming weather layer. This composite image shows views of Jupiter in infrared and visible light taken by the Gemini North telescope and NASA's Hubble Space Telescope.

From Splatterhouse to Resident Evil, horror games found the fun in fear

Resident Evil Village House Beneviento doll.

Best Black Friday Deals 2021: What to buy TODAY

Black Friday 2021 is the day after Thanksgiving.

Best Blink camera deals for October 2021

Blink Home System security cameras on a kitchen counter.

Best Amazon Fire tablet deals for October 2021

Amazon Fire 10 HD Plus tablet with user playing Minecraft.

The best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for October 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

The best iPad Pro deals and sales for October 2021

iPad Pro running iPadOS 15, with the Digital Trends homepage on the screen, Apple Pencil to the right and keyboard to the left.

Best Garmin watch deals for October 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best iPhone 12 deals for October 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro