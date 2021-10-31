This Logitech G432 gaming headset is only $50 today

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Gamers shouldn’t miss the opportunity to expand their arsenal with this year’s best Black Friday deals. If you’re planning to buy a new gaming headset but you don’t want to wait any longer, you can take advantage of the early Walmart Black Friday deals for an immediate upgrade. These deals include a $30 discount for the Logitech G432 gaming headset, which brings its price down to $50 from its original price of $80.

Logitech is a fixture in Digital Trends’ best gaming headsets, so you know you’ll be getting a high-quality gaming headset if you buy the Logitech G432. It’s a wired headset that’s compatible with the PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, so you can keep using it if you own more than one gaming platform. The headset also features an upgraded microphone that makes your voice very clear to your teammates, and you can flip the microphone back into the Logitech 432’s body when you’re done playing or when you want to mute it.

The Logitech G432 comes with improved 50mm drivers with DTS: Headphone X 2.0 surround sound for an immersive audio experience, whether you’re engaging in single-player games or playing in online multiplayer modes. You can even personalize the gaming headset through Logitech’s G Hub, a software interface that lets you customize sound profiles, RGB lighting using Lightsync, and G-Key programming.

For a reliable gaming headset, the Logitech G432 is a solid choice. It’s an even more attractive option because it’s $30 off from Walmart, making it even more affordable at just $50, from its original price of $50. It’s unclear how long the deal will last though, so if you’re already looking forward to playing games while wearing the Logitech G432 gaming headset, you should click that Buy Now button while the offer is still available.

More gaming headset deals

You won’t be disappointed if you take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Logitech G432 gaming headset. However, if you want to take a look at other options before you make your purchase, we’ve got your back. Here are some of the best gaming headset deals that you can shop right now, across different retailers.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations