Share

The right headsets are essential for any gaming setup. They provide incredible sound quality that helps players achieve a more immersive experience. If you’re looking for a wireless upgrade for your PC, now is a great time as Amazon’s Pre-Prime Day gaming deal is offering the Logitech G533 Gaming Headset on sale. Normally $150, the online giant has cut its price to $74 — that’s a whopping 51% discount.

Advanced audio performance isn’t the only thing going on for the Logitech G533. It also boasts a generous battery life, a comfortable fit, and an army of other useful features, making it an attractive pick for PC gamers who have had their fill of wires.

BUY NOW

Logitech gave the G533 a sleek, modern design similar to the G933 but ditched the RGB lighting. It has no decoration except for the Logitech G symbol on the ear cups. It may be bulky for casual music listening, but overall, it’s a good-looking device without the usual “colorful and overdesigned gaming accessory” look.

Gamers can enjoy the ultimate freedom of movement with this headset. Since it’s 100% wire-free, it delivers advanced lossless digital audio and powerful high-fidelity sound with up to 15 meters range. It’s lightweight and has breathable ear mesh pads that feel comfortable even after long hours of gaming.

The Logitech G533 produces an incredible audio quality that is normally found in high-end headphones. It’s equipped with the DTS Headphone:X 7.1 Surround Sound technology that re-creates in-game environmental effects and positional audio. The microphone has a micro-pop filter that lessens background noise for clear communication and automatically mutes when folded up.

The on-ear volume and mute controls of this headset are easy to operate. Using the Logitech Gaming software, you can set up mic levels, custom equalizer, and surround sound on a per-game basis. The G key mutes and unmutes the microphone by default, but it can be reprogrammed using the same software.

Logitech claims that this headset can run up to 15 hours before needing a recharge. This extended power is very reliable for non-stop gaming sessions.

Although the Logitech G533 Gaming Headset only works with PC, it excels at what it does — comfortable and dependable wireless functionality. You can order yours today on Amazon for only $74.

Looking for other gaming accessories? Check out great deals on gaming consoles, PlayStation 4 controllers, and more on our curated deals page.

Follow @dealsDT

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.