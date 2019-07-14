Here are the gaming deals you don't want to miss on Prime Day

Share

Amazon Prime Day is just hours away, and with it, you’ll find some of the best gaming deals available in all of 2019. Games that normally cost $60 will see their prices slashed during the massive shopping event, and consoles – often bundled with games – will be available at significant price cuts. If you’ve been waiting to stock up on gaming goodies, there are few opportunities better than Prime Day. Walmart has also dropped a massive sale to coincide with the Amazon event, slashing prices on Switch and Xbox games and controllers.

Below, we’ve outlined the types of Prime Day gaming deals you can expect to see, whether it be for games, hardware, accessories, or a new 4K TV. We’ve also provided information that will help you in choosing between Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch, so you can get the perfect system for your gaming preferences.

The Best Prime Day Gaming Deals

Leading up to Prime Day, Amazon already has some great deals on gaming consoles and accessories. Whether you’re looking for an Xbox One, PS4, or Nintendo Switch games there’s a deal available for you right now.

What gaming deals to expect on Monday

You can anticipate saving nearly $100 on the purchase of a new gaming console. Last year, the Xbox One S 1TB console had its price slashed from $300 to $230, and it included three free months of the Xbox Game Pass. Nintendo systems are not typically discounted for much of the year, but bundles containing extras like gift cards or external memory will likely at affordable prices. Switch Accessories such as Joy-Con controllers and gaming headsets will also likely be cheaper than usual.

As we near the end of the current console generation, you likely have the hardware and accessories already. Prime Day also features deep discounts on the biggest video games. Expect several $60 games to be priced at $40 or lower on Monday. Potential candidates include Mortal Kombat 11, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and Devil May Cry 5. Older games could have their prices slashed even more drastically.

You don’t want to be asleep at the switch when it comes to purchasing a new gaming-ready 4K TV, either. TCL in offers a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR for just $300 normally. Games look stunning with the visual settings enabled, and you’ll be prepared for the native 4K resolution of next-generation systems.

How to choose a gaming console

If you are still in the market for a new gaming console, there are a few factors you should consider. Exclusive games are still a major selling point for the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch — you won’t find the games Sony and Nintendo develop showing up anywhere else. However, Microsoft’s “exclusives” typically release on PC as well, making the Xbox Game Pass program, which gives you access to a vault of games for a monthly fee, the main reason to buy an Xbox One.

The other major factor to consider is the next generation of consoles. Microsoft will be launching its Project Scarlett system in 2020, and the PS5 will likely launch within the same timeframe. This means a new Xbox One or PS4 system won’t be as useful for playing the latest games. The Nintendo Switch isn’t likely to have a direct successor in the near future, but there will be new iterations of the same console. If you don’t care about having the very latest model, the Switch is probably your best choice for Prime Day 2019.

