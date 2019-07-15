Share

Prime Day is the brainchild of Amazon, but that doesn’t mean that’s the only place you’ll be able to find excellent video game sales this week. Walmart is currently offering a Nintendo Switch bundle with your choice of game and accessory for just $329 — that’s nearly $50 off the standard price — and there are quite a few options available.

Go to Walmart’s page for the bundle right now and you’ll be able to claim a standard Nintendo Switch system before choosing from one of five games. The available titles are Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party, Super Mario Odyssey, Splatoon 2, and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

You can’t go wrong with any of these games, but we’d suggest choosing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or Super Mario Odyssey as your first game. These are both massive adventures filled with secrets and collectibles, and they work well in both docked and handheld modes. The only game we would not recommend buying in this bundle is Super Mario Party, because it requires one Joy-Con per person, so you will only be able to enjoy it with one other player unless you purchase additional controllers.

Lastly, you can choose from one of two bonus accessories. The first is a portable power bank charging stand, which can store up to 10000mAh of power. This will provide you with several hours of battery life beyond what the Switch’s internal battery can muster, and the stand is a big upgrade over the one on the back of the Switch by default.

If you’re buying the Nintendo Switch bundle for a younger player, you can also choose the Paw Patrol Switch carrying case and screen protector instead. Anyone out of elementary school will likely not appreciate this option as much, so plan accordingly.

Once you have your bundle all prepared, consider checking out Walmart’s full list of Switch games, as several other titles are also on sale. The discounted games include Pokémon: Let’s Go, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, and Mario Tennis Aces. Be sure to also look at our dedicated Prime Day Switch page, as well as those for PS4 and Xbox One.