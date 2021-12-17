If you were able to take advantage of Nintendo Switch deals to purchase the popular console, the next step is to take a look at video game deals for titles that will draw your interest. Nintendo Switch game deals cover all genres, so whatever type of gamer that you are, there’s something for the console that will match your preferences. However, if you’re a Pokémon fan, you shouldn’t miss Walmart’s $10 discount for Pokémon Shining Pearl, which brings the game’s price down to $50 from its original price of $60.

A remake of the classic Pokémon Pearl, released in 2006 for the Nintendo DS, Pokémon Shining Pearl reimagines the adventure for the Nintendo Switch with updated gameplay, improved visuals, and an expanded endgame. It’s currently ranked in Digital Trends’ best Pokémon games as one of the best Pokémon game remakes, as it faithfully translated the original game that takes place in the Sinnoh region. The grass-type Turtwig, the fire-type Chimchar, and the water-type Piplup return as your choices for the game’s starter Pokémon, as you embark on a journey to become the champion of the Pokémon League, and to encounter and catch the legendary Pokémon Palkia.

The original story of Pokémon Pearl returns in Pokémon Shining Pearl, alongside the series’ familiar catching and training mechanics, but the remake adds player-friendly features that will help kids who want to play it, and up-close-and-personal battle scenes. The Underground from Pokémon Pearl has been expanded into the Grand Underground, which now contains a sprawling dungeon where you can fight and capture Pokémon of various types to gain experience points and fill out your Pokédex.

Nintendo Switch owners who are Pokémon fans, especially those who have fond memories of the original Pokémon Pearl, shouldn’t pass up the chance to buy Pokémon Shining Pearl with a discount. Walmart is offering the game for just $50, down $10 from its original price of $60. It’s unclear how long the deal will last, so if you want to add Pokémon Shining Pearl to your collection of Nintendo Switch games for less than usual, you shouldn’t hesitate. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations