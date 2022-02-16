While the big holiday sales of 2021 have come and gone, there’s still time to buy your most desired tech gear during the Walmart Presidents Day sales. Since it’s one of the biggest sales events in the first half of the year, you can expect the biggest retailers, such as Walmart, to slash prices on the most coveted tech products. In fact, there are going to be so many great Walmart Presidents Day deals that you might be overwhelmed by choice. This is your chance to save big on wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, and TVs. You’ll find something in the Walmart Presidents Day sales for everyone, so keep reading to find out when you can expect these deals to start.

When do the Walmart Presidents Day Sales start?

While Presidents Day is one of the less well-known sales events since it comes so early in the year, it’s an important federal holiday in the United States. It originally commemorated George Washington’s birthday, but it was later revised into a celebration of the lives of all U.S. presidents. It’s celebrated on the third Monday of February every year. That means it’s a three-day weekend, similar to Labor Day and Memorial Day. Retailers like Walmart frequently hold major sales events during these long weekends, so you can expect significant discounts during the Walmart Presidents Day sales.

If you want to mark your calendar so you don’t miss out on any deals, then you should expect the Walmart Presidents Day sales to start as early as Friday, February 18. The deals will continue until Presidents Day itself, on February 21. That means you’ll have plenty of time throughout the weekend to find the best Walmart Presidents day deals. Some of the biggest deals might not start until a few days into the event, so make sure to keep a close eye on your favorite products in case the price suddenly drops. The best way to stay updated on the best Walmart Presidents Day sales is to bookmark this page.

Should you shop at Walmart during the Presidents Day sales?

While there are plenty of retailers that will be slashing prices throughout the Presidents Day Sales 2022, you should definitely pay close attention to the deals at Walmart. In 2021, some of the most in-demand products got price cuts during the Walmart Presidents Day deals. There were discounts on impressive 4K TVs, powerful laptops, and fitness wearables from Fitbit and Samsung. Some of the deals you’ll see during the Walmart Presidents Day sales will be the biggest discounts you’ll find early in the year, so this might be your best chance at picking up a big tech upgrade.

If you’re interested in upgrading your workout routine with a smartwatch, then the Walmart Presidents Day sale will have plenty of discounts for you to check out. Last year, we saw some of the best fitness trackers go on sale, including the Fitbit Versa 3 and the Fitbit Charge 4. These watches featured comprehensive exercise tracking features, a built-in GPS, heart-rate tracking, and integration with your smart devices. There were also significant discounts on full-fledged smartwatches like the powerful and stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which was on sale for a whopping $100 off. This watch was equipped with military-grade durability, water resistance, and extensive battery life. This year, you can expect even more deals on the most in-demand smartwatches and fitness trackers as part of the Walmart Presidents Day sales.

There’s also plenty of Walmart Presidents Day deals for those looking for a new device, such as a laptop or tablet. In 2021, there was a deal that let you save $220 on a brand-new Lenovo IdeaPad S340, an excellent daily driver with plenty of power for work or school. There were also deals on the best Chromebooks, such as the Acer Chromebook 315. On top of that, you could find deals on Samsung tablets, which are great devices to have around the house for gaming, content streaming, or browsing the web. There’s no doubt that you’ll find plenty of great laptop and tablet deals in this year’s Walmart Presidents Day sales.

Are you looking for tech products for your house? Then the Walmart Presidents Day sales are the perfect opportunity to pick them up for a huge discount. For example, home theater shoppers managed to snag 4K smart TVs from the best TV brands for cheap in last year’s Walmart Presidents Day sales. There were price drops of over $200 on TCL 4K TVs, excellent units that offer fantastic value. Walmart also slashed the price on big TVs, such as a $100 discount on a 75-inch Philips 4K TV. There were also big price drops on the best Robot vacuums, with up to $130 off on iRobot Roomba devices. There will be plenty of tech home upgrades to be found among the Walmart Presidents day deals, so you don’t want to miss out.

If you find a fantastic deal during the Walmart Presidents Day sales, then make sure to pick it up. We’re still in the middle of a huge semiconductor chip shortage that may affect the availability of tech products going forward, so if you don’t get them as soon as possible, they may get phased out or stock may run out entirely. Get these Walmart Presidents Day deals before it’s too late!

