The best Sony PS4 deals for Amazon Prime Day 2019

Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Gabe Gurwin
By

The next-generation PlayStation system is likely to launch next year, but it will take a while for it to have a worthwhile library of games. Right now, the PS4 has a better lineup than either the Xbox One or the Nintendo Switch, and if you’ve been holding out to purchase the system, Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event is the perfect time to find Prime gaming deals, and it has already begun! Though the GameStop sale is already live if you want to dive in early and Walmart’s Prime Day sale is worth a look.

During Prime Day, you can stock up on all things PlayStation at drastically reduced prices. This includes hardware as well as software, meaning you can get everything you need to enjoy your console during the sale. It isn’t just at Amazon either, as other retailers are offering competing deals. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals.

Best Prime Day Sony PS4 deals

Tom Clancy's The Division 2, PS4
$ 20 $ 60

$ 20 $ 60
Expires soon
Take back Washington from terrorist groups after an apocalyptic event in Ubisoft's much-improved sequel.
Buy now

Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games, PlayStation 4
$ 32 $ 59

$ 32 $ 59
Expires soon
One of the greatest games of the generation, Red Dead Redemption 2 is a sprawling open-world adventure with memorable characters.
Buy now

AmazonBasics Gaming Chat Headset for PlayStation 4
30% off

30% off
Expires soon
A standard chat headset, the AmazonBasics Chat Headset for PlayStation 4 offers a significant upgrade over the earbud option that comes with the system.
Buy at Amazon

Resident Evil 2, PS4
$ 38 $ 60

$ 38 $ 60
Expires soon
The classic horror game gets a full remake in one of Resident Evil's best entries.
Buy now

Rage 2, Bethesda, PS4
$ 40 $ 60

$ 40 $ 60
Expires soon
Battle bandits and authoritarian militants in a colorful take on the apocalypse.
Buy now

HITMAN 2, PS4

$ 30 $ 40
Expires soon
Kill creatively in one of the most open-ended stealth games ever made.
Buy now

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, Activision, PlayStation 4
$ 28 $ 60

$ 28 $ 60
Expires soon
Join your friends in Zombies, online multiplayer, or Blackout modes this Summer for cheap.
Buy now

FIFA 19, Electronic Arts, PlayStation 4
$ 20 $ 60

$ 20 $ 60
Expires soon
2018's FIFA 19 features the conclusion of the story-based The Journey mode, alongside several changes to how the game plays on the pitch.
Buy now

AmazonBasics Replacement Power Cable for PS4 Slim and Xbox One S / X - Pack of 2
68% off

68% off
Expires soon
This pack of two power cables will work with the PS4's slim model as well as the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.
Buy at Amazon

AmazonBasics Replacement Power Cable for PS4 Slim and Xbox One S / X
33% off

33% off
Expires soon
This power cables will work with the PS4's slim model as well as the Xbox One S and Xbox One X.
Buy at Amazon

The PlayStation 4 is one of the most successful systems of all time, and with that success comes plenty of support, both from first-party studios and third-party companies. Amazon’s Prime Day is the best chance you’ll have to buy PS4 games at discounted prices until Black Friday, and you’ll also be able to find controllers, stands, carrying cases, and the PlayStation VR headset at a fraction of their typical cost. We’ve curated the best deals during Prime Day so you can make the most of the savings.

How to shop for PS4 deals

best gaming console

Caught up on the latest PS4 games and already own the 4K-capable PlayStation 4 Pro? If all you need during Prime Day is a replacement DualShock 4 controller or an extra for when friends come over, then you’ll definitely want to check Amazon. Controllers normally cost between $60 and $70, but you will  pay far less during Prime Day. If you don’t want a first-party controller, you can also be on the lookout for third-party gamepads, including controllers built for genres such as fighting or first-person shooters. Just make sure you check previous deals from before Prime Day began, as you don’t want to buy something at a discount if it has been offered at the same price during other periods.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

