Get a lot of PS4 games for just a little cash during Prime Day

Share

The next-generation PlayStation system is likely to launch next year, but it will take a while for it to have a worthwhile library of games. Right now, the PS4 has a better lineup than either the Xbox One or the Nintendo Switch, and if you’ve been holding out to purchase the system, Amazon’s 48-hour Prime Day event is the perfect time to find Prime gaming deals, and it has already begun! Though the GameStop sale is already live if you want to dive in early and Walmart’s Prime Day sale is worth a look.

During Prime Day, you can stock up on all things PlayStation at drastically reduced prices. This includes hardware as well as software, meaning you can get everything you need to enjoy your console during the sale. It isn’t just at Amazon either, as other retailers are offering competing deals. These are the best Prime Day PS4 deals.

Best Prime Day Sony PS4 deals

The PlayStation 4 is one of the most successful systems of all time, and with that success comes plenty of support, both from first-party studios and third-party companies. Amazon’s Prime Day is the best chance you’ll have to buy PS4 games at discounted prices until Black Friday, and you’ll also be able to find controllers, stands, carrying cases, and the PlayStation VR headset at a fraction of their typical cost. We’ve curated the best deals during Prime Day so you can make the most of the savings.

How to shop for PS4 deals

Caught up on the latest PS4 games and already own the 4K-capable PlayStation 4 Pro? If all you need during Prime Day is a replacement DualShock 4 controller or an extra for when friends come over, then you’ll definitely want to check Amazon. Controllers normally cost between $60 and $70, but you will pay far less during Prime Day. If you don’t want a first-party controller, you can also be on the lookout for third-party gamepads, including controllers built for genres such as fighting or first-person shooters. Just make sure you check previous deals from before Prime Day began, as you don’t want to buy something at a discount if it has been offered at the same price during other periods.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.