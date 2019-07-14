Save on Nintendo Switch consoles, controllers, and games during Prime Day

Share

Amazon’s annual Prime Day is here, and during the 48-hour event, you can find great deals on game consoles like the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. The Switch is youngest of the three, and as such, it might be the one you haven’t picked up quite yet. You are unlikely to find a better time to buy the Nintendo Switch unless you’re willing to wait for Black Friday, and with the system’s lineup of exclusive games only continuing to grow, you are going to want to get in on the action.

What makes Prime Day such a good time to find Nintendo Switch deals? In general, Nintendo does not discount its systems, and only occasionally offers bundles that include games. The Switch hasn’t gone through any hardware revisions – though that could change – meaning that there are plenty of accessories you can also purchase with the systems. Nintendo games rarely go on sale, as well, so Prime Day is a great opportunity to get the latest from series like Mario and Pokémon. If we see great deals at competing retailers such as GameStop or Walmart, we will also include them here.

Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day deals

Prime Day means savings on all things related to the Nintendo Switch. This includes not only the standard console package, but also bundles containing games, individual games, and accessories such as controllers or cases. This makes Prime Day a great option for Nintendo Switch newcomers as well as those who already have the system and just need to bolster their collection. The Nintendo Switch Lite is not available yet, but because the standard Nintendo Switch actually includes more features, such as the Joy-Con controllers and ability to dock with a television, it’s still our preferred choice.

How to shop for Nintendo Switch Deals

Nintendo Switch is an easier console to shop for than either Xbox One or PS4, because both of those systems routinely see sharp cuts in price during sales. Because Nintendo discounts its systems so infrequently, you can be sure that the big sale you see during Prime Day is worthwhile. This goes for the system itself, as well as video games. For accessories, you’ll still want to research past deals, as controllers and cases are often discounted during other points in the year.

