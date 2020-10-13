  1. Deals

Best Prime Day gaming chair deals: Latest discounts and cheapest prices

By

Prime Day is finally here and you’re itching to go nuts on a spending spree, right? If you’ve been considering buying a new gaming chair, we have tons of great Prime Day deals for you here. This is the ideal time to purchase a new piece of furniture for your den or study with a plethora of excellent Prime Day gaming chair deals. Read on to find out more.

Today’s best Prime Day gaming chair deals
Expires soon

Corsair T1 Race Gaming Chair

$324 $350
Inspired by actual race car seats (right down to the stitching detail), the Corsair WW T1 is a premium gaming chair that should provide comfort for a long time thanks to its steel-framed construction.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

BestOffice High-Back Gaming Chair

$93 $100
The BestOffice PU leather chair is probably the best cheap racing-style gaming chair you're going to get for less than $100 -- just don't expect too many bells and whistles at this price.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

X Rocker SE 2.1 Rocking Gaming Chair with Built-in Speakers

$160 $220
This X Rocker gaming chair rocks, tilts, and has built-in speakers and a subwoofer. It can even fold down for closet storage.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Homall Gaming and Executive Office Chair

$121 $170
Homall high-back computer, racing gaming, and executive office chair has PU leather surfaces, ergonomic and ajustable with head rest and lumbar support.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Akracing Core Series SX Gaming Chair

$350 $399
Designed and built for long-term play, this gaming chair has adjustable height and arms with memory foam padding.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Respawn 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair

$183 $215
If you're looking for something that stands out from the crowd of almost identical DXRacer clones, the Respawn 200 is a racing-style gaming chair with a unique style (and a very attractive price tag).
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dowinx Vintage-Style PU Leather Gaming Chair with Footrest

$210 $230
With an extendable footrest and vintage-style PU leather upholstery, this high-back seat from Dowinx is one of the most luxurious and best-looking gaming chairs to be found for less than $300.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Respawn RSP-800 Gaming Rocker Chair

$152 $178
Everybody loves a rocking chair, and why not rock while gaming? The premium Respawn RSP-800 rocker lets you do just that.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Wayfair Basics Hard Floor Straight Edge Chair Mat

$30 $45
Protect your hard or carpeted floors with a gaming chair mat from Wayfair Basics.
Buy at Wayfair
Expires soon

Arozzi Verona V2 Racing Style Gaming Chair

$300 $380
Arozzi makes some great racer-style chairs, and the Verona V2 is a nice mid-range option if you want something better than the more basic models but don't want to pay DXRacer prices.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Respawn Raven-X Gaming Chair

$186 $300
Respawn is one of the better gaming chair brands, and the gorgeous Raven-X is a nice racing-style seat that offers great support and sturdy build quality that rivals much more expensive chairs.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Dowinx Racer-Style Gaming Chair

$180 $190
For less than a Benjamin, the Dowinx PU leather gaming chair packs an impressive list of features including additional head and lumbar cushions, an extendable footrest, and a reclining function.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Respawn by OFM Fortnite Skull Trooper-V Gaming Chair

$148 $200
This cool Fortnite-themed OFM racing-style gaming chair is a great pick if all you want is a solid, simple, comfortable chair and don't want to pay extra for needless add-ons.
Buy at Amazon

How to choose a gaming chair

If you’ve been considering purchasing a gaming chair for a while, this is the ideal opportunity. There are lots of great Prime Day gaming chair deals going on, but you still need to make sure you get the right chair for you. It’s important to consider some key factors before hitting that buy button.

Typically, all gaming chairs offer bucket seats. These allow your back to be well supported for hours with minimal hassle. However, it’s also important to supplement this with some other extra features.

Look out for gaming chairs with plenty of adjustment options. It’s important to be able to adjust the height, for instance. We’re all different sizes and if you end up with a chair adjusted to the wrong height, it can mess up your general posture very badly.

Alongside that, you need adjustable armrests so that these can line up well with the position of your arms, no matter how tall or short you may be. By being able to rest your elbows effectively, tension from your shoulders is relieved and typing or gaming will feel much more comfortable.

Once your chair arrives and you’ve assembled it, you’ll want to adjust these settings immediately so it suits you.

There are other types of chairs out there besides bucket seats. A gaming chair is a rocking chair kind of seat. They don’t have legs or wheels and are typically pivoted toward console gamers, however, they’re often not as ergonomically designed as a bucket chair.

Ultimately, whatever you choose, armrests are one of the most important things. Like we said, if you sit awkwardly and hurt your elbows, that pain will gravitate to the rest of your body. You’ll be both amazed at how much elbows can affect everything and disappointed in yourself for getting your posture wrong and ending up in pain.

Lastly, don’t forget the aesthetics. You want a color scheme that suits the rest of your gaming room, and you might want to consider the materials used. For instance, leather chairs are the most durable and spill-proof option but fabric ones tend to be comfier for long sessions. Think carefully about what suits you.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

