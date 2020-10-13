Prime Day is finally here and you’re itching to go nuts on a spending spree, right? If you’ve been considering buying a new gaming chair, we have tons of great Prime Day deals for you here. This is the ideal time to purchase a new piece of furniture for your den or study with a plethora of excellent Prime Day gaming chair deals. Read on to find out more.

How to choose a gaming chair

If you’ve been considering purchasing a gaming chair for a while, this is the ideal opportunity. There are lots of great Prime Day gaming chair deals going on, but you still need to make sure you get the right chair for you. It’s important to consider some key factors before hitting that buy button.

Typically, all gaming chairs offer bucket seats. These allow your back to be well supported for hours with minimal hassle. However, it’s also important to supplement this with some other extra features.

Look out for gaming chairs with plenty of adjustment options. It’s important to be able to adjust the height, for instance. We’re all different sizes and if you end up with a chair adjusted to the wrong height, it can mess up your general posture very badly.

Alongside that, you need adjustable armrests so that these can line up well with the position of your arms, no matter how tall or short you may be. By being able to rest your elbows effectively, tension from your shoulders is relieved and typing or gaming will feel much more comfortable.

Once your chair arrives and you’ve assembled it, you’ll want to adjust these settings immediately so it suits you.

There are other types of chairs out there besides bucket seats. A gaming chair is a rocking chair kind of seat. They don’t have legs or wheels and are typically pivoted toward console gamers, however, they’re often not as ergonomically designed as a bucket chair.

Ultimately, whatever you choose, armrests are one of the most important things. Like we said, if you sit awkwardly and hurt your elbows, that pain will gravitate to the rest of your body. You’ll be both amazed at how much elbows can affect everything and disappointed in yourself for getting your posture wrong and ending up in pain.

Lastly, don’t forget the aesthetics. You want a color scheme that suits the rest of your gaming room, and you might want to consider the materials used. For instance, leather chairs are the most durable and spill-proof option but fabric ones tend to be comfier for long sessions. Think carefully about what suits you.

