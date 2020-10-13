Best Prime Day Gaming Headset Deals 2020: Corsair and Turtlebeach

  1. Deals

After months of waiting and inevitable delays, Prime Day is finally here. It’s savings galore out there with big discounts on everything from PCs, gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, and more. If you’re a fledgling Twitch streamer or a Fortnite tournament junkie, you know the right gaming headset is a must-have gadget in any gamers arsenal. We rounded up the best Prime Day gaming headset deals live right now to make your shopping experience easier. We’ll be adding new deals throughout the day so keep this page open in your browser for more updates.

Today’s best Prime Day gaming headset deals
Turtle Beach Ear Force Recon 50P Gaming Headset

$25 $30
Leatherette earcups, 40mm drivers, and an adjustable high-sensitivity mic make the Turtle Beach Recon 50P headset a great value if you're on a budget but want something that's not too bare-bones.
HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset

$126 $140
The HyperX Cloud series is one of our enduring favorites, and at this discount, the Cloud Flight a serious contender for the best gaming headset that you can get for less than 150 bucks.
Corsair HS70 Pro Gaming Headset

$92 $100
Attractive cream-on-black aesthetics, a plushy over-ear design, solid build quality, and and a completely detachable mic make the Corsair HS70 Pro one of the best gaming headsets for less than $100.
Corsair Void Elite Wired 7.1 Surround Sound Gaming Headset

$61 $80
A sleek angular design, breathable mesh memory foam earcups, 50mm drivers, and virtual 7.1 surround sound make the Corsair Void Elite a great upgrade pick over super-cheap headsets.
Razer Kraken X Ultralight Gaming Headset, Black

$33 $50
Lightweight and comfortable, the Razer Kraken X gaming headset is best for hours-long gaming. It has 7.1 surround sound for immersive gaming on the PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.
Razer Kraken Gaming Headset, Black

$50 $80
Immerse yourself in your gameplay with Razer Kraken headset's surround sound and noise-isolating mic. The cushions are also cooling gel-infused for extra comfort.
Razer Tetra Streaming Headset

$20 $24
Headsets don't have to be bulky. The Razer Tetra has a lightweight frame and a bendable mic, making it the perfect low-key headset for streaming.
How to choose a gaming headset

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing your new gaming headset. The first question is if you’re looking for a wired or wireless headset. Wireless headsets are usually slightly pricier but allow you to speak to your team even when you’re getting a cold drink from the kitchen. They are heavier though, so if you need something lighter go for a wired headset. The second thing to keep in mind is comfort. See what the headband and earcups are made out of. Having a headband that’s adjustable is really important because you want to make sure it fits your head perfectly. The earcup can be made from cheaper materials like faux leather and fabric or more expensive materials like memory foam. Memory foam is definitely the better option but fabric or faux leather is also pretty comfortable on your ears. The only difference is that leather-style material has a longer shelf life than fabric.

The type of earcup is also something to keep in mind. Open earcups are less insulated but are more breathable which makes them a better choice if you live in hot climates and want to ear your headset for extended amounts of time. Closed earcups have infinitely better sound as it blocks out all the noise outside your headphones. This is great if you prefer high sound quality and require better bass. You also want to know what kind of sound the headphones offer. Is it basic stereo, surround sound, or dimensional sound? Depending on the sound quality you want, you need to see which headset offers you that capability. You also want to check that the console you choose works with the more advanced surround or dimensional sound.

The last thing to note is the mic attached to your headset. You want to get a microphone that offers noise-canceling, noise-isolation, and muting features. These are small additions but are required if you’re a tournament gamer and want your voice to be as clear as it can be. Stick to these tips and take advantage of these Prime Day gaming headset deals to add to a new pair of headphones to your gaming arsenal.

