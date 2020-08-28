Best Prime Day PS4 Deals 2020: What to expect

As if you weren’t waiting with bated breath: Prime Day is nearly upon us — this year it comes in October — and if you’re a PS4 gamer, that means only one thing: Great deals. There are few, if any, better days for tech deals online or in-store, than Prime Day deals. If you’re a PS4 fanatic, you’re going to want to keep your eyes peeled for Prime Day PS4 deals, where the opportunity to update a console, or stock up on games and accessories, can’t be beaten. Here’s the best way to have at it.

When Are The Best Prime Day PS4 Deals?

As we mentioned, Amazon knows its customers and isn’t afraid to give us some previews of the must-have offers coming down the pipe. While some of the best deals won’t arrive until Prime Day, Amazon is known to put out some deals that are just as good, the week before. So, if there’s an Assassin’s Creed version you’ve had an eye on, or a specific controller or console you need, the week before is a great time to start watching those items. And if it comes up on sale, grab it! That said, you don’t want to feel burned if the item gets even more discounted come Prime Day. That probably won’t happen, but if it does, it’s fine. Amazon is famous for its generous and lenient return policy. You can always buy it again and send back the first purchase. Easy!

What Prime Day PS4 Deals To Expect

It’s a secret to no one that, later this fall, Sony will release the PS5, which is actually great news if you’re looking for deals on PS4. Amazon will most likely be looking to clear huge amounts of previous generation consoles, accessories, and games from its inventory. You can expect to see even the newest PS4 consoles from the past few years, especially the previous generation, drop dramatically. At the same time, we don’t know how much a PS5 will cost, but we know from our history that there will initially be a premium for those who need to have it first. After the initial rush, prices will dip. The point is, you’re going to be be in very good company if you invest in a PS4 at this stage of the game, as many other gamers won’t be looking to join the PS5 ranks until later. Also, it’s already been announced that PS4 games will be compatible with the PS5, so you can feel better about game purchases if you’re later looking to upgrade systems.

That said, when it comes to the newest consoles, or accessories and games, we often see some of the very best deals arrive on Prime Day. These are the Lightning Deals. If you know what you want — for instance if there’s the newest version of FIFA you’ve been holding out for — you’re going to want to jump on it. Other gamers will be waiting for it, too, and you want to grab it before they can. Get it in your cart! You can always return it if you shopped too quickly, or change your mind. It’s not game over; with Amazon Prime Day, you always get another life.

