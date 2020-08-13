Best Prime Day Gaming Deals 2020: What to expect

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Despite being postponed until October this year, Amazon’s big blowout sale is finally landing and bringing with it a truckload of sweet, sweet Prime Day deals. Prime Day is already one of the best times of the year to score juicy discounts on all sorts of stuff, and it looks as if the sale itself might be extended awhile longer to make up for the delay — which means that if you’re after some gaming bargains, you might just have some extra opportunities to find them. We can give you an extra leg up, too: Below, we’ve got all the best early and ongoing Prime Day gaming deals along with everything you need to know about how to shop the sale.

Today’s best Prime Day gaming deals

Even if Prime Day hasn’t arrived yet, it’s never too early to shop for deals. The fact that Prime Day lands in the fall this year means that it also sits neatly between back-to-school and holiday sales, and there are plenty of discounts waiting to be snatched up if you know where to look (and in the run-up to Prime Day, there’s no reason to limit yourself to just Amazon, either). Here are a few of the best ones available now from Amazon and other retailers:

Borderlands 3 (Xbox One/PS4) — $10, was $40

— was $40 Death Stranding (PS4) — $18, was $40

— was $40 Nioh 2 (PS4) — $20, was $40

— was $40 PowerA Wired Controller for Nintendo Switch – Zelda: Breath of The Wild Edition — $20, was $25

— was $25 SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired Gaming Headset — $35, was $50

— was $50 Final Fantasy VII: Remake (PS4) — $40, was $60

— was $60 Sega Genesis Mini — $50, was $80

— was $80 Gigabyte Aorus KD25F 24.5-Inch 240Hz FreeSync Gaming Monitor — $300 with rebate, was $400

was $400 Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Joy-Cons, Wireless Controller, and Accessories — $350, was $385

— was $385 Razer Blade 15 GTX 1660 Ti Gaming Laptop — $1,305, was $1,600

When are the best Prime Day gaming deals?

Even if it’s being extended this year (if rumors are true, that is), the Prime Day sale is still a pretty short event and Amazon tends to save the best deals for the sale itself. Nevertheless, Amazon likes to toss out some early deals during the week before Prime Day to entice shoppers. These early Prime Day gaming deals are likely to be no less impressive than the ones you’ll see during the actual sale, so if you see one you like, jump on it. You might not find it at that price again — if it even goes on sale again at all.

What Prime Day gaming deals to expect

Big blowouts like Prime Day offer the best chances during the year to score big items, such as gaming consoles, at a discount. However, we expect to see a ton of games and accessories on sale as well, so now’s also a good time to grab some controllers, headsets, or other peripherals. If you already have your hardware needs covered, then the best Prime Day gaming deals to look for are going to be on games themselves, and you can easily rack up a ton of savings quickly by stacking a bundle of discounted titles. If you have a backlog of recent releases you’ve been meaning to play but have been waiting for the price to drop, now’s the best time to grab them if you’re a Prime member.

The Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch have all been out for quite a few years, and so all are likely to offer some of the biggest discounts among this year’s Prime Day gaming deals (the single unfortunate exception to this might be the Nintendo Switch, which has seemingly been out of stock everywhere for the bulk of 2020). This is especially true now with the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 coming down the pipe this holiday season. Retailers, Amazon included, will be looking to make room for next-gen consoles and will thus be eager to move older inventory, making now the perfect opportunity to grab one of those last-gen consoles on the cheap.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations