The best Prime Day laptop deals: Razer, HP, and Dell XPS discounts

Luke Larsen
By

Amazon’s Prime Day is one of the biggest shopping events of the year, and it’s a fantastic time to buy a new laptop. Laptops are not cheap devices, especially if you want one of the best machines, so the more you can save on this big purchase, the better. Amazon’s 2-day event is just getting started, with Walmart offering competing deals,  so if you’re looking to find savings on Apple products, Echo or Google Home devices, laptops, or even a new smartphone, you may want to keep checking back here.

You do, however, have to be careful on Prime Day. As with all Amazon listings, you’ll need to thoroughly review what you’re buying. Fortunately, when it comes to the big day, we’ll be here to help you find the right laptop for you.

The best laptop deals for Prime Day 2019

Razer Blade 15 with 60Hz 1080p Display, Core i7-8750H, GTX 1060 Max-Q

31% off
Expires soon
The Razer Blade is our favorite gaming laptop, with a sleek design and fantastic display. Though this deal is on an older model, it's a rare discount on this premium gaming brand.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 15 with Pentium N4200, 15" Full HD Touch, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage

25% off
Expires soon
This 15-inch Chromebook is one of our favorites for this price, offering a touchscreen, a great keyboard, and solid performance.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Aspire E 15, 15.6-inch Full HD laptop with Core i3-8130U, 6GB RAM, 1TB HDD

24% off
Expires soon
The Acer Aspire E 15 is always one of first recommendations for budget-minded laptop buyers who want to stick with Windows 10.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 12-inch 2-in-1 with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC,

24% off
Expires soon
This ultra-portable Chromebook would make for an excellent device for a student to bring to college.
Buy at Amazon

MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" 144Hz Gaming Laptop with RTX 2080 Max-Q, Core i7-8750H

20% off
Expires soon
The newest gaming laptop on sale for Prime Day this year, the GS75 Stealth is as thin and light as it is powerful.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition with 17.3-inch 120Hz, Core i7-8750H, GTX 1050 Ti

31% off
Expires soon
It's not the fastest gaming laptop in the world, but this discount slashes it down to a compelling price.
Buy now

Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop with 15" 144Hz Display, GTX 1060

$ 900 $ 1300
Expires soon
Not the newest graphics, but this discount makes for an affordable price on a 144Hz gaming laptop.
Buy now

Acer Swift 3 with 14" display, Core i7, MX250 graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD

$ 800 $ 1000
Expires soon
With thin bezels and plenty of horsepower, this is a great deal on a thin and light laptop with discrete graphics.
Buy at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 315, AMD A4-9120C Processor, 15.6" HD, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics

19% off
Expires soon
If a cheap, dependable Chromebook is what you're looking for, the Acer Chromebook 315 is worth a look.
Buy at Amazon

ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Gaming Laptop, 15" 144Hz Display, Core i7-8750H, GTX 1070

31% off
Expires soon
A powerful gaming laptop with a fast 144Hz refresh rate display for smooth 1080p gaming.
Buy at Amazon

HP Envy 13 with 4K Touchscreen, Core i7-8565U, MX250 Graphics, 16GB RAM

26% off
Expires soon
This 4K laptop is sleek, powerful, and even comes with discrete graphics for light gaming and some extra productivity muscle.
Buy now

Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop With 8th Gen Intel

$ 2050 $ 2510
Expires soon
Gamers will especially appreciate this Alienware laptop deal from Dell. This gaming laptop features an eighth generation Intel Core i7 processor and and a PCIe M.2 SSD with 512GB of storage.
Buy at Dell Home

Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 with touchscreen 1080p display, Ryzen 5 3500U, 8GB of RAM

$ 499 $ 650
Expires soon
This sleek, AMD-powered 2-in-1 comes in at a surprisingly low price.
Buy now

Lenovo Chromebook S330

45% off
Expires soon
A sleek, new laptop that can handle the basics of computing at an unbeatable price.
Buy at Amazon

MSI GV62 15.6" Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, Core i7-8750H, and 16GB RAM

20% off
Expires soon
This MSI gaming laptop's graphics card isn't the most powerful in the world, but it should get you through 1080p games at Medium settings without trouble.
Buy at Amazon

HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with AMD A4-9120 Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC

40% off
Expires soon
If you need an affordable Chromebook for light work, this AMD-powered HP Chromebook will do the trick.
Buy at Amazon

New Dell Inspiron 15 7000

$ 820 $ 910
Expires soon
If you're all about having voice assistants like Alexa in your life, you'll like the new Dell Inspiron 15 7000, as it actually has Amazon Alexa built in.
Buy at Dell Home

New XPS 13 8th Gen 4K Touch Laptop With HD Webcam

$ 1580 $ 1700
Expires soon
Dell's XP3 13 Touch laptop is the perfect laptop for streaming video as it features DolbyVision, WavesMaxx Audio Pro, and an InfinityEdge display.
Buy at Dell Home

Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop

$ 1250 $ 1350
Expires soon
If you don't need as much storage but want a high-performance gaming laptop, check out Dell's G7 15 laptop. It has a 9th generation Intel Core processor with a 128GB PCIe M.2 NVMe solid-state drive.
Buy at Dell Home

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop

$ 650 $ 800
Expires soon
If you're a gamer who needs tons of storage to house their collection of games, the Dell G3 15 gaming laptop might be for you. It has a 1TB of storage!
Buy at Dell Home

As we’ve experienced in past years, you can expect a wide variety of different laptop deals on Prime Day. The most common deals are on Chromebooks, budget gaming laptops, and affordable Windows 10 laptops. These cheaper options and slightly older models will get larger discounts, which can leave a lot of outdated junk to sort through. There will, however, be plenty of good deals to find, so make sure to return to this page when the day comes.

If you’re looking for a specific higher-end model — let’s say a MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 13 — you should be able to find something for at least a 10-15% off. With the recent changes in the MacBook lineup, we expect to see some significant drops on older non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros and 12-inch MacBooks as retailers empty out their stock.

In addition to the actual laptop deals that pop up on Amazon for Prime Day, many other outlets and retailers have sales of their own to compete with Prime Day. That’s especially important if you have a specific laptop in mind, as online retailers like Dell or HP often feature some decent discounts on flagship models.

While Prime Day is a great time to buy a laptop, there are solid deals running all year long. We aren’t entirely sure about the start date of Amazon Prime Day, so if you’re in the market for a laptop today, you might not want to wait.

How to choose a laptop

best laptop deals for prime day macbook and xps 1234

When shopping for a laptop, there are a number of important things to keep in mind. We use laptops for everything from completing our most important work to binging series on Netflix — and the device you buy needs to be well-equipped for it all. We could talk at length about everything to consider when buying a laptop, whether it’s the quality of the display or the particulars of processor performance, but let’s just stick to a few simple tips.

First, always do your research. Don’t buy a laptop straight away without knowing exactly what model you’re buying. Vendors on Amazon are notorious for mislabeling products or leaving out important information. Read into the detailed specs to find the actual model number, and continue your research on from there. Our list of laptop reviews is always a good place to turn for more research as well.

Also make sure to find the specific processor your laptop has. In the title of a particular product page, it may say “Core i5” or “Core i7,” but depending on what generation and SKU it is, your performance results will vary wildly. We wouldn’t recommend purchasing anything older than 7th- or 8th-gen Intel processors, which is always denoted by the number that immediately follows the Core i5 or Core i7.

Lastly, pay attention to the configuration that’s being offered. Processor, RAM amount, and storage size are the most common, but it’s also important to look out for discrete graphics options and screen size. While Chromebooks and budget laptops might get by fine with 4GB of RAM, we recommend 8GB for most people. For storage, 256GB is a good place to start, and you should most certainly stay away from mechanical hard disk drives.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

