The best laptop deals for Prime Day 2019
Razer Blade 15 with 60Hz 1080p Display, Core i7-8750H, GTX 1060 Max-Q
31% off
Acer Chromebook 15 with Pentium N4200, 15" Full HD Touch, 4GB RAM, 32GB Storage
25% off
Acer Aspire E 15, 15.6-inch Full HD laptop with Core i3-8130U, 6GB RAM, 1TB HDD
24% off
Samsung Chromebook Plus V2, 12-inch 2-in-1 with 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC,
24% off
MSI GS75 Stealth 17.3" 144Hz Gaming Laptop with RTX 2080 Max-Q, Core i7-8750H
20% off
ASUS ROG Strix Scar Edition with 17.3-inch 120Hz, Core i7-8750H, GTX 1050 Ti
31% off
Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop with 15" 144Hz Display, GTX 1060$ 900 $ 1300
Acer Swift 3 with 14" display, Core i7, MX250 graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD$ 800 $ 1000
Acer Chromebook 315, AMD A4-9120C Processor, 15.6" HD, AMD Radeon R4 Graphics
19% off
ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Gaming Laptop, 15" 144Hz Display, Core i7-8750H, GTX 1070
31% off
HP Envy 13 with 4K Touchscreen, Core i7-8565U, MX250 Graphics, 16GB RAM
26% off
Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop With 8th Gen Intel$ 2050 $ 2510
Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 with touchscreen 1080p display, Ryzen 5 3500U, 8GB of RAM$ 499 $ 650
Lenovo Chromebook S330
45% off
MSI GV62 15.6" Gaming Laptop with GTX 1050 Ti, Core i7-8750H, and 16GB RAM
20% off
HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop with AMD A4-9120 Processor, 4GB RAM, 32GB eMMC
40% off
New Dell Inspiron 15 7000$ 820 $ 910
New XPS 13 8th Gen 4K Touch Laptop With HD Webcam$ 1580 $ 1700
Dell G7 15 Gaming Laptop$ 1250 $ 1350
Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop$ 650 $ 800
As we’ve experienced in past years, you can expect a wide variety of different laptop deals on Prime Day. The most common deals are on Chromebooks, budget gaming laptops, and affordable Windows 10 laptops. These cheaper options and slightly older models will get larger discounts, which can leave a lot of outdated junk to sort through. There will, however, be plenty of good deals to find, so make sure to return to this page when the day comes.
If you’re looking for a specific higher-end model — let’s say a MacBook Pro or Dell XPS 13 — you should be able to find something for at least a 10-15% off. With the recent changes in the MacBook lineup, we expect to see some significant drops on older non-Touch Bar MacBook Pros and 12-inch MacBooks as retailers empty out their stock.
In addition to the actual laptop deals that pop up on Amazon for Prime Day, many other outlets and retailers have sales of their own to compete with Prime Day. That’s especially important if you have a specific laptop in mind, as online retailers like Dell or HP often feature some decent discounts on flagship models.
While Prime Day is a great time to buy a laptop, there are solid deals running all year long. We aren’t entirely sure about the start date of Amazon Prime Day, so if you’re in the market for a laptop today, you might not want to wait.
How to choose a laptop
When shopping for a laptop, there are a number of important things to keep in mind. We use laptops for everything from completing our most important work to binging series on Netflix — and the device you buy needs to be well-equipped for it all. We could talk at length about everything to consider when buying a laptop, whether it’s the quality of the display or the particulars of processor performance, but let’s just stick to a few simple tips.
First, always do your research. Don’t buy a laptop straight away without knowing exactly what model you’re buying. Vendors on Amazon are notorious for mislabeling products or leaving out important information. Read into the detailed specs to find the actual model number, and continue your research on from there. Our list of laptop reviews is always a good place to turn for more research as well.
Also make sure to find the specific processor your laptop has. In the title of a particular product page, it may say “Core i5” or “Core i7,” but depending on what generation and SKU it is, your performance results will vary wildly. We wouldn’t recommend purchasing anything older than 7th- or 8th-gen Intel processors, which is always denoted by the number that immediately follows the Core i5 or Core i7.
Lastly, pay attention to the configuration that’s being offered. Processor, RAM amount, and storage size are the most common, but it’s also important to look out for discrete graphics options and screen size. While Chromebooks and budget laptops might get by fine with 4GB of RAM, we recommend 8GB for most people. For storage, 256GB is a good place to start, and you should most certainly stay away from mechanical hard disk drives.
