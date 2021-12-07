  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Logitech gaming headset just got a $60 price cut at Walmart

Aaron Mamiit
By
A person wearing the Logitech Pro X headset.

All gamers, whether you’re enjoying single-player adventures or you’re always engaging in online multiplayer matches, need a decent gaming headset. Fortunately, there’s no shortage of gaming headset deals that you can shop, but you’ll want to purchase one right now if you want to get it in time for the holidays. It’s highly recommended that you take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Logitech Pro X gaming headset, which slashes its price by $61 to make it more affordable at just $99, from its original price of $160.

Logitech is a mainstay in Digital Trends’ best gaming headsets, so you won’t be disappointed with the Logitech Pro X. The wired gaming headset is powered by PRO-G 50mm drivers that deliver clear and precise audio, with DTS Headphone:X 2.0 enabling next-generation surround sound and a new level of distance awareness that makes it easier to distinguish near-field and far-field audio, so you know where your enemies are located from the sound that they make. It also comes with a detachable microphone that features Blue Voice technology, which includes a noise reducer, compressor, and limiter for consistently clear communications with your teammates that may spell the difference between victory and defeat.

For gamers who often play for several hours at a time, the Logitech Pro X gaming headset will stay comfortable on your head because of its soft, memory foam earpads. It’s durable, as its lightweight frame is made out of aluminum and steel, which also delivers a premium aesthetic for the gaming headset. If you don’t want to use the boom mic, the Logitech Pro X also comes with a mobile cable featuring an inline mic.

If you need a gaming headset or you want to upgrade from a basic one, the Logitech Pro X is a solid choice. You can purchase the gaming headset from Walmart for just $99 after a $61 discount to its original price of $160. Supply is limited and shipping channels are expected to get congested soon, so to make sure that you get the Logitech Pro X gaming headset before Christmas, you don’t have time to waste. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Google now lets you call people directly through the Gmail app

Showcasing the new Gmail options for Mail, Chat, Rooms and Meet.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are latest Android phones to get Android 12 Oxygen OS

OnePlus 9 Pro's camera module in close up.

Apple’s approach to Roblox takes center stage in antitrust probe

Apple logo on screen in front of group of people.

Best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for December 2021

Nintendo Switch deal walmart discount bundle sale Super Mario Odyssey

Microsoft faces antitrust investigations over its $19.7 billion Nuance purchase

Microsoft signage at the Meridian Building (formerly CompuWare) in Detroit, Michigan.

The best smartphone stocking stuffers for 2021

best stocking stuffers

Walmart is practically giving away this Lenovo gaming laptop today

The AMD-powered Lenovo Legion 5 gaming laptop on a white background.

The 10 best Call of Duty: Vanguard weapons to level before Warzone Pacific

Type 100 in 10 best weapons Call of Duty: Vanguard.

We can’t believe today’s Dell XPS 13, XPS 17 laptop deals

Dell XPS 17 Video Editing

Some users say the new MacBook Pro’s SD card slot simply doesn’t work

The new MacBook Pro seen from the side.

Sonos adds Dolby Atmos Music and hi-res audio support for Amazon Music

Man holding the Sonos Roam portable speaker.

How good is an $86 smartphone? We went hands-on with the JioPhone Next to find out

JioPhone Next hero shot.

No company should make a new game console until the chip shortage is over

Playstation 5 with a controller.