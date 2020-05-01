For the gamer who wants uninterrupted immersion, you can check out these four gaming headset deals on Best Buy and Amazon to go with your score from our finely selected roundup of Xbox One deals. For as low as $40 from brands like Razer, Skullcandy, Logitech, and Sennheiser, you can enjoy all your favorite games on every platform, regardless of whether it’s a PC, PS4, or Xbox One.

Razer Kraken X Wired Gaming Headset — $40, was $50

Razer’s a big name in the gaming industry, with sought-after products like laptops and keyboards among others. If you need to complete your gaming experience with high-quality audio, then the brand’s Kraken X gaming headset carries its reputation with pride. The sound is rich and brings any game to life with high-definition surround sound (if used with a PC).

If there is any drawback, it would have to be its lack of wireless technology and permanently attached microphone. While the microphone is easily bendable if it ever gets in the way, the 6.6-foot cable might be a bit of a hassle to deal with, especially if you’ll be playing up close where it can tangle easily. As long as you keep it neatly tucked though, then you shouldn’t have any problems if you’ve had any prior experience with wired headsets. The over-the-ear memory foam earpads are also incredibly comfortable, so they won’t be painfully tight on your ears. Its headband is even adjustable for maximum comfort.

As we stated earlier, this headset also comes with its own microphone, which, although it has a bit of a weak bass, gets the job done with minimal static and feedback. You can adjust its volume and mute it, too, with the buttons on the side. If you’re interested, you can find the Razer Kraken X gaming headset on Best Buy where its retail price of $50 — which is already a steal by itself — is discounted to only $40.

BUY NOW

Skullcandy SLYR Gaming Headset — $80, was $100

The next up on our list is Skullcandy’s Gaming SLYR Xbox One gaming headset, adorned with an absolutely gorgeous, gray, Halo-themed design. It pumps out powerful audio through its cushioned over-the-ear memory foam pads. The sound quality is also divine. While far too many gaming headsets try to cop out on audio design, the Skullcandy Gaming SLYR provides clear and full tones, only complemented by an exceptional bass that hits the right notes every time. In fact, once you’ve got your game mode on, it’s practically impossible to hear any outside noise.

It’s a wired headset, so it might get a bit messy if you don’t keep the cable tucked, but at this point, that should be obvious. The mic is decent enough with minimal static and volume problems. A major flaw with the Skullcandy though is its Xbox exclusivity, designed for five-star sound quality for the Xbox One and only the Xbox. If you want to use it elsewhere, you’ll have to use a separate aux cord. The sound definitely won’t be the same caliber as if it were connected to its specified console, but it gets the job done in terms of audio output, even without the mic.

For the dedicated Xbox gamer, however, you finally have a leg up on PS4 users. If you think the Halo-themed Skullcandy Gaming SLYR Xbox One gaming headset is the one for you, you can check it out on Amazon where it’s currently on sale for $80, $20 off its retail price.

BUY NOW

Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum Gaming Headset — $85, was $150

If you want something more robust, capable of boasting cinema-class surround-sound immersion with their products, you can turn to the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum gaming headset for Logitech’s signature quality. It’s not the most recent model in its product line, but it still manages to stay leagues ahead of other name-brand competitors.

If you’re concerned about looks, it features a snazzy matte black headband and earpad combo, decked out in geometric motifs and game-adaptive neon lights. It’s corded like the other headsets on our list, and its audio controls can be found on the side. If you don’t need to use the mic, you can just fold it in and it won’t be an obtrusive pain, sticking out like a sore thumb. The sound quality is one of the best around with its 7.1 surround sound technology provided by world-class Dolby and DTS. It doesn’t end there, either. Together with their proprietary Pro-G drivers and state-of-the-art sound mixing, you’ll be getting the full range of beats and audio cues. From the faintest whistle to the deepest bass, the G633 Artemis Spectrum breathes life into any game.

The mesh earpads are even removable and washable, so you’re always comfortable. As a finishing touch, this headset even comes with adaptive lighting technology that you can either change manually or allow your game to take control of, letting you take your game into the real world. If you want an impeccable gaming experience fully realized in amazing audio, no matter the platform, the Logitech G633 Artemis Spectrum gaming headset definitely won’t disappoint. You can check it out on Amazon today where it’s currently on sale for $85 from its retail price of $150.

BUY NOW

Sennheiser Game One Gaming Headset — $126, was $250

If you want a world-class gaming experience, then you can check out the Sennheiser Game One gaming headset. It’s the priciest option on our roundup, but for what it offers, it’s worth every penny. The sound quality is superb, with your in-game music fluidly playing with no distortion or static. It even automatically drowns out any outside noise for a truly immersive gaming experience, complete with audio-visual excellence.

Like the other gaming headsets, the Sennheiser Game One also has a mic with built-in noise-canceling capabilities. If you ever need to mute yourself mid-game, raising the boom arm should do the trick. The earpads and headband are lined with luxurious black velour for peak comfort during bouts of endless gaming. You can even use them during the day as they’re designed with an open back to allow outside ambiance to enter.

Unfortunately, if you want to lower the volume, this headset doesn’t go all the way to 0. This means that if you’re playing something, whether it’s a game or music, if you want to tune into the outside world, you can’t fully transition without muting or pausing whatever it is you’re listening to. All in all, it’s a solid gaming headset for every platform. It’s currently discounted by nearly 50% on Amazon at just $126, so if you can afford it, we say go for it.

BUY NOW

Check out our curated deals page for more great deals to upgrade your gaming experience like 4K TV deals and gaming laptop deals.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations