These early Lorex Black Friday deals offer great discounts on home security gear

Briley Kenney
By

It’s that time again when a ton of crazy deals and offers become available just ahead of the holiday season. Why? Because people love to shop, that’s why! Plus, who doesn’t love a great deal? If you’ve been waiting for some excellent smart home offers, particularly when it comes to beefing up your home security, now’s your chance! For Black Friday — or really far in advance of Black Friday — Lorex is hosting some incredible deals, allowing you to get up to 50% off select gear. Starting October 3 and running until October 16, the Black Friday Price Guarantee is going to save you a lot of money when you purchase from Lorex directly, so act soon if you’re interested!

As for what’s on sale, some of the notable inclusions are Lorex’s 2K Pan-Tilt Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera, the Smart Sensor Kit, the Lorex Smart Home Security Center, several of its exclusive bundles, and much more. Just to give you some idea, the with two 2K battery-operated cameras and a range extender are $150 right now, down from $230 normally, which is a cool savings of $80 on just that set alone. Of course, there are a lot more options as part of this event, from analog security systems to smart home security solutions. You can browse the sale for yourself below, or keep reading to see some of our top recommendations.

Still here? Then clearly you’re curious what deals are available as part of Lorex’s big Black Friday sale, in October, mind you. Here’s a quick rundown of our top recommendations, along with why:

Lorex Smart Sensor Kit — $30, was $60

Lorex Smart Motion Sensor with Sensor Kit protecting home.

Best when added to an existing security system, the Lorex Smart Sensor Kit comes in several bundles, each with different inclusions, but our recommendation is the kit with one window/door sensor and one motion sensor. A Sensor Hub is always included too, which the various sensors you install sync up with.

This kit can help protect your home from intruders and alert you when something is awry like an open or broken window. If you need full coverage for every door and window in your home, the sale means you can do that for a lot less than usual!

2K Pan-Tilt Indoor Wi-Fi Security Camera — $50, was $70

Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Indoor Wi-Fi security camera on desk.

Want coverage for the inside of your home, like your front door or a back slider? The Lorex 2K Pan-Tilt Indoor Wi-Fi camera is an excellent choice. It features automatic person detection, two-way talk so you can chat with anyone on the other side of the feed, and 16GB of local storage via a microSD — so no cloud subscriptions are needed. It’s also fully compatible with the Lorex Smart Home Security Center, which you can always add later.

If you want more coverage, you can grab multiple units, with for just $90 during the sale that’s normally $140.

Smart Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Wi-Fi Camera — $80, was $130

Lorex smart 1080p Indoor Outdoor security camera mounted to brick wall.

You can always use the Lorex Indoor/Outdoor 1080p Wi-Fi security camera indoors, but it’s protected from the elements so it’s safe to use outside too. That way, you can keep an eye on your yard, garage, or other areas of your property. It comes in packs of two, four, and eight, so you can customize how many cameras you have around your home.

The connection is always safe, secure, and reliable. Each camera comes with a 32GB microSD for local storage, and supports up to a 256GB microSD if you need more space. Plus, it works with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and is compatible with the Lorex Smart Home Security Center.

Browse the rest of the sale and get up to 50% off

Lorex 1080p Wi-Fi Video Doorbell installed next to the front door of a home.

We’ve barely scratched the surface because there are wire-free systems, nocturnal systems, analog systems — with up to eight or more cameras — and much more. The best way to see what else is available is to head over to Lorex’s site and browse the sale for yourself. At the very least, it’s worth a quick look! Hurry though, as these prices are only going to be available until October 16, and then they’re all gone!

