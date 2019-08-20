Deals

Amazon drops price of the Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar by $200

Erica Katherina
By
macbook pro 13 inch non touch bar vs 15 2016 screen1 1200x9999

If you have your heart set on the latest MacBook Pro but are a bit hesitant because of its steep price, now may be the time to take the plunge. Amazon is running a $200 discount on the 13-inch model with Touch Bar and 256GB internal storage. With this deal, you’ll only be paying $1,599 instead of the usual $1,799. An additional $50 off applies upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the final sale price to $1,549.

There’s no arguing with the MacBook Pro’s elegance. Its design has always been subtle – which sometimes draws the accusation of being safe or boring – but it remains as the most luxurious laptop around. This 13-inch variant is not the smallest nor the lightest, but it’s compact enough to bring around with you. Apple also toned it down in terms of connectivity options, ditching every other port except for the USB-C (Thunderbolt 3). The big bonus, however, is the Touch Bar along the top of the keyboard, which can adapt to what you’re doing and gives you app controls and shortcuts whenever you need them.

BUY NOW

Perhaps the most notable highlight of this MacBook is the screen. It uses a Retina display with True Tone technology which Apple claims is the best ever in a Mac notebook. It also supports P3 wide color for even more vibrant hues, and features bright LED backlighting and a high contrast ratio for deep blacks and bright whites. Matching the screen are loudspeakers that produce balanced, high-fidelity sound with wide dynamic range and more bass. All these features add up to deliver an amazing entertainment experience.

A 2.4GHz quad-core eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a Radeon Pro graphics combine impressive power and remarkable efficiency to ensure smooth operation every time. Driver performance is outstanding, with read speeds of 3.1GB per second and write speeds of 2.2GB per second. This basically means you can boot up, launch multiple apps, and import large files in a flash. There’s also an Apple T2 Security Chip designed to make everything you do more secure.

Apple laptops are known for their sleek, minimalist aesthetics and stellar efficiency, and the newest Macbook Pro offers plenty of both. Order the 13-inch with Touch Bar variant (256GB) of this beautiful machine at a discounted price of $1,599.

Browse through our curated deals page for discounts on iPhone, iPads, Apple Watches, and other Apple products. Also, be sure to check out our forecast for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

It's time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for August 2019
Up Next

The best iPhone car mounts to keep your smartphone in sight and stable
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for August 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen, Alex Blake
2012 apple macbook pro amazon renewed deal 13 notebook computer
Deals

This Amazon-renewed 2012 13-inch Apple MacBook Pro is only $374 today

If you are in the hunt for MacBook deals, check out this Amazon-renewed 2012 Apple MacBook Pro. You can get this late-generation Apple notebook for only $374. That is a steep price cut even for an older MacBook Pro model.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best tablets for small businesses ipad pro 2018 review 5850 1200x9999
Deals

Now’s your chance to get the latest iPad Pro for $100 less on Amazon

The latest iPad Pro has always been our favorite since its release last year, and we even tagged it as the best tablet ever. Don’t miss out on Amazon’s discount on the 12-inch 256GB Wi-Fi model and get yours today for $1,049.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Apple MacBook-review-kybrd1
Deals

Amazon drops another great laptop deal on the 12-inch Apple MacBook

Apple MacBooks have a stellar reputation for their sleek, minimal aesthetics and excellent performance, and the 12-inch MacBook is no exception. Amazon has a deal on this model, reducing its price to $300 less than the usual.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Beats Powerbeats3 Wireless
Deals

Work out in style with the Powerbeats3 earphones, now 40% less on Amazon

The Beats brand offers sleekly designed products, and now that it is owned by Apple, you can count on improved hardware and software, too. One of its offerings, the Powerbeats3 wireless earphones, is available on Amazon for $119.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best cheap vacuum deals
Deals

Suck up the savings with these vacuum cleaners on sale for $100 or less

Keeping your floors clean around the home is a constant chore. To help make things a whole lot easier, we've picked out some great vacuum cleaner deals available right now, from full-sized upright models to robot vacs.
Posted By Lucas Coll
gopro action cam amazon walmart deals hero 7 silver
Deals

The GoPro Hero 7 Silver is at its cheapest price ever on Amazon

If the price tag of the GoPro Hero 7 Black gives you a bit of heartburn, the Hero 7 Silver is a great alternative. You get many of the Black's features for a fraction of the price, and it's 24% off at Amazon right now.
Posted By Ed Oswald
amazon fire tv sale on streaming media sticks dvrs and smart stick with alexa voice remote player 1
Deals

Amazon’s having a Fire TV sale on streaming media sticks, DVRs, and smart TVs

Amazon dropped prices on most Fire TV products in a combination back-to-school and Labor Day sale. After Prime Day 2019 retailers are prepping for a busy Fall, Amazon didn't hesitate to take deep price cuts on the Fire TV products.
Posted By Bruce Brown
lenovo yoga chromebook c630 7
Computing

The best Chromebook deals available in August 2019

Whether you want a compact laptop to enjoy some entertainment on the go, or you need a no-nonsense machine for school or work, we've smoked out the best cheap Chromebook deals -- from full-sized laptops to 2-in-1 convertibles -- that won't…
Posted By Luke Larsen
samsung 50 inch ru7100 deal walmart 4th of july sale class smart 4k uhd tv
Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 75-inch Samsung 4K TV

There has never been a better time to buy a 4K TV — there's a barrel of 4K content, a near-endless selection of televisions to choose from, and oodles of incredible deals, like this 75-inch Samsung, which is now on sale for $500 off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Deals

The 2018 Apple iPad Pro Wi-Fi tablet gets a huge $124 discount on Amazon

If you have been holding off on buying the Apple iPad Pro because of its price, now is the time. The best tablet for 2019 gets a $124 discount on Amazon today. This deal is more affordable than the one we previously found.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
Sony WH-1000xM3 headphones
Deals

Sony’s best noise-canceling headphones get a sweet discount at Walmart

There are a lot of headphones that promise great sound performance and effective noise-canceling, but few choices can deliver like the Sony WH-1000XM3. These wireless cans blend killer sound with truly outstanding noise cancellation.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
best headphones sony sh-1000mx2
Deals

Best headphone deals for August 2019: Apple AirPods, Bose, and Sony

If you're looking to snag a fantastic pair of headphones — be it wired, wireless, or noise-canceling — on the cheap, you've come to the right place. We rounded up all of the best deals available right now.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

The best 4K TV deals for August 2019: Samsung, LG, and Vizio

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll