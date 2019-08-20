Share

If you have your heart set on the latest MacBook Pro but are a bit hesitant because of its steep price, now may be the time to take the plunge. Amazon is running a $200 discount on the 13-inch model with Touch Bar and 256GB internal storage. With this deal, you’ll only be paying $1,599 instead of the usual $1,799. An additional $50 off applies upon approval for the Amazon Rewards Visa card, bringing the final sale price to $1,549.

There’s no arguing with the MacBook Pro’s elegance. Its design has always been subtle – which sometimes draws the accusation of being safe or boring – but it remains as the most luxurious laptop around. This 13-inch variant is not the smallest nor the lightest, but it’s compact enough to bring around with you. Apple also toned it down in terms of connectivity options, ditching every other port except for the USB-C (Thunderbolt 3). The big bonus, however, is the Touch Bar along the top of the keyboard, which can adapt to what you’re doing and gives you app controls and shortcuts whenever you need them.

BUY NOW

Perhaps the most notable highlight of this MacBook is the screen. It uses a Retina display with True Tone technology which Apple claims is the best ever in a Mac notebook. It also supports P3 wide color for even more vibrant hues, and features bright LED backlighting and a high contrast ratio for deep blacks and bright whites. Matching the screen are loudspeakers that produce balanced, high-fidelity sound with wide dynamic range and more bass. All these features add up to deliver an amazing entertainment experience.

A 2.4GHz quad-core eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor and a Radeon Pro graphics combine impressive power and remarkable efficiency to ensure smooth operation every time. Driver performance is outstanding, with read speeds of 3.1GB per second and write speeds of 2.2GB per second. This basically means you can boot up, launch multiple apps, and import large files in a flash. There’s also an Apple T2 Security Chip designed to make everything you do more secure.

Apple laptops are known for their sleek, minimalist aesthetics and stellar efficiency, and the newest Macbook Pro offers plenty of both. Order the 13-inch with Touch Bar variant (256GB) of this beautiful machine at a discounted price of $1,599.

Browse through our curated deals page for discounts on iPhone, iPads, Apple Watches, and other Apple products. Also, be sure to check out our forecast for the upcoming Labor Day sales.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.