Pre-order the new MacBook Pro 16-inch now and get it next week

Jennifer Allen
By
A person sitting in a vehicle using a MacBook Pro on their lap.

The latest MacBook Pro 16-inch has just been announced and it looks better than ever thanks to the new all-powerful M2 chip with a vast number of CPU and GPU cores. Right now, you can pre-order it from Amazon for $2,499 and get it on release day — January 24. It’s the perfect way to keep on top of the latest technology and we’re here to explain why it’s worth it below. It’s likely to be a big seller so if it appeals to you, hit the buy button now before the dispatch date moves to later in the month or even February.

Why you should buy the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2

While we might not yet have our hands on the new MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2, we can be confident it’s going to be something special. The system uses the latest M2 Pro chip which offers 12 CPU cores and 19 GPU cores. That makes it significantly faster than the previous generation and easily outperforms many of the best laptops. The laptop also has 16GB of memory and 512GB of SSD storage so all the essentials are there.

The finer details keep on getting better with the MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 Pro chip as you’d expect. There’s a gorgeous 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with Extreme Dynamic Range and over 1000 nits of brightness. Whatever your plans for this laptop, it’s going to look fantastic. It’ll sound good too with a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio so this is ideal for all kinds of content creation. There’s even a studio-quality three-mic array too along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera.

If you’re worried all this power means weak battery life, don’t be. The MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 offers up to 22 hours of battery life so this system is just going to keep on going before you need to find a power source. Throw in a Magic Keyboard built-in, TouchID, three Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI port, and even a headphone jack, and this is the ultimate laptop for many people.

The Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch with M2 Pro chip is currently available for pre-order at Amazon. Hit the buy button now and you’ll get this tremendously powerful and long-lasting laptop for $2,499 plus it’ll arrive on release day — January 24. Buy it now before the delivery date slips back. This is likely to be a popular purchase for many people.

