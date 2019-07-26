Deals

Amazon drops the price of the Marshall Stockwell II speaker by 20%

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
marshall stockwell ii speakers amazon

Driving up to college? Make life on the road a lot more bearable and ease your anxiety by listening to your favorite collection of music with a Bluetooth speaker. Tune into an unadulterated sound and fire up vintage feels with the Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker. If you think its standard price of $250 shoots your budget over the roof, then you might want to check out Amazon and snag it for $50 less. If that still doesn’t cut it, you can apply for an additional $50 off with your Amazon Rewards Visa Card.

The Stockwell II’s retro design would surely amp up your style while the guitar inspired carry strap and Marshall’s iconic script just spells out rockstar. Then again, it’s not just about the look, the silicone exterior, solid metal grille, along with its IPX4 water-resistant rating make this speaker supremely rugged and durable. Whether you’re indoors or outdoors, its Blumlein Stereo Sound construction makes for a multi-directional experience with three class D amplifiers powering its subwoofer and front/rear tweeters. Now, if you’re all about that bass then you’ll be thrilled to know that the cabinet houses a bass reflex system that enhances its efficiency and extends frequency response while lowering distortion.

Don’t let the Stockwell II’s pint-sized frame fool you, as it packs 20 hours of playtime with a single charge. Being powered with lithium-ion batteries sure has its perks but its quick charging capabilities is just as impressive as 20 minutes gets you up to six more hours of playtime. Its battery life can easily be tracked through the visual battery indicator located at the top panel of the speaker along with other control knobs for bass, treble, and volume to customize your sound.

Turn up the sound and minimize fighting over connectivity as the Marshall Stockwell II portable Bluetooth speaker features multi-host functionality so you and your friends can easily switch between playlists. Also, being equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 technology makes it receptive to any Bluetooth device within a 30 feet radius. For speakers that are built to last, its sale price of $200 on Amazon seems to be reasonable. Weighing in at 3 pounds, this speaker travels light but sure sounds heavy.

