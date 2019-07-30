Share

In 2018, Marvel’s Spider-Man became the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive — in just three days. You can now snag a physical copy of this Insomniac Games hit at its lowest price so far: $20. Get this swinging discount when you order from Amazon or Walmart today.

The standard-edition Marvel’s Spider-Man disc debuted at $60. Place your order now to get up to $40 off its retail price. Your copy will arrive as soon as August 7 when you purchase from Amazon. But if you want to get your hands on one as soon as possible, you can order from Walmart and pick it up at the nearest store that has the game in stock. And be sure to find more Playstation deals on our deals page.

In our Marvel’s Spider-Man review, we said that Spider-Man is arguably the best superhero for an open-world game. The first key element that he brings to the table is his web-shooting and swinging. Players are treated to the freedom of roaming around Marvel’s version of Manhattan using different abilities that can be unlocked as the game progresses. Getting around the city remains interesting because players need skill and some strategic thinking to reach different points.

Another feature that makes Marvel’s Spider-Man entertaining is Peter Parker’s alternate life as a crime fighter who zips through the city to stop both small-time criminals and supervillains — all in one day. The combat system, much like the game’s roaming aspect, changes as you unlock moves and gadgets. The variety of ways to knock bad guys out adds more layers of fun and improvisation to the game.

We finished Marvel’s Spider-Man in around 12 hours, but dedicated players can quickly finish the main story campaign. Add the extra open-world content, and the game can take twice as long to finish. You can even get more hours of entertainment by exploring Manhattan to take photos of Spider-Man at the game’s landmarks.

Whether you are a fan of the character Spider-Man or PlayStation games, Marvel’s Spider-Man is a great addition to your collection. Get your copy of the standard edition for only $20 on Amazon or Walmart today. Hurry and place your order now while supplies last.

