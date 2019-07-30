Deals

Marvel’s Spider-Man for PS4 swings to its lowest price on Amazon and Walmart

Drake Hawkins
By
Marvel's Spider-man Review

In 2018, Marvel’s Spider-Man became the fastest-selling PlayStation 4 exclusive — in just three days. You can now snag a physical copy of this Insomniac Games hit at its lowest price so far: $20. Get this swinging discount when you order from Amazon or Walmart today.

The standard-edition Marvel’s Spider-Man disc debuted at $60. Place your order now to get up to $40 off its retail price. Your copy will arrive as soon as August 7 when you purchase from Amazon. But if you want to get your hands on one as soon as possible, you can order from Walmart and pick it up at the nearest store that has the game in stock. And be sure to find more Playstation deals on our deals page.

In our Marvel’s Spider-Man review, we said that Spider-Man is arguably the best superhero for an open-world game. The first key element that he brings to the table is his web-shooting and swinging. Players are treated to the freedom of roaming around Marvel’s version of Manhattan using different abilities that can be unlocked as the game progresses. Getting around the city remains interesting because players need skill and some strategic thinking to reach different points.

Another feature that makes Marvel’s Spider-Man entertaining is Peter Parker’s alternate life as a crime fighter who zips through the city to stop both small-time criminals and supervillains — all in one day. The combat system, much like the game’s roaming aspect, changes as you unlock moves and gadgets. The variety of ways to knock bad guys out adds more layers of fun and improvisation to the game.

We finished Marvel’s Spider-Man in around 12 hours, but dedicated players can quickly finish the main story campaign. Add the extra open-world content, and the game can take twice as long to finish. You can even get more hours of entertainment by exploring Manhattan to take photos of Spider-Man at the game’s landmarks.

Whether you are a fan of the character Spider-Man or PlayStation games, Marvel’s Spider-Man is a great addition to your collection. Get your copy of the standard edition for only $20 on Amazon or Walmart today. Hurry and place your order now while supplies last.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019
Apple AirPods
Deals

Where to find the latest deals for the Apple AirPods with wireless charging case

If you are in the market for the most current Apple products, this is a great time to get your hands on a pair of Apple AirPods, which are now discounted by up to $20 at Amazon and Walmart.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
evapolar personal air conditioner
Deals

This portable air conditioner and humidifier gets a sweet $50 discount on Amazon

Maintaining a nice personal space is one of the challenges of dorm living. Improve the comfort level in your own corner with the Evapolar Evalight. Get it in white or black on Amazon at a discounted price before school starts.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
garmin vivofit jr 2 deals marvel avengers
Deals

Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2 kids activity trackers go on sale at Amazon and Best Buy

The summer break is almost over but there is still time to keep your little ones active. Encourage them to exercise by giving them the Garmin Vivofit Jr. 2. You can get it at a discounted price from Amazon or Best Buy today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best smart home deals for prime day amazon echo and google 123
Deals

Prime Day smart home deals, what we saw in 2019 and what to expect for 2020

Prime Day 2019 has come and gone, and it's time to consider Prime Day 2020. Prime Day 2019 was bigger for Amazon than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Amazon smart home devices topped the charts in units sold.
Posted By Bruce Brown
Samsung Galaxy S10
Deals

Amazon gives the Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone a massive $207 price cut

If you’re looking to buy a premium phone, Amazon currently has a massive $207 discount on the Samsung Galaxy S10 (128GB, Prism Black), selling it for a stunning $693 from its original price of $900.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
delonghi nespresso citiz espresso machine amazon
Deals

Amazon offers 29% off the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz espresso machine

Amazon stirs up a deal that sweetens the DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz Espresso Machine and Aerocinno with a 29% discount. Leave the bitterness to the espresso with $87 slashed from its usual price of $300.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
circle with disney internet content manager bottom copy
Deals

The Circle with Disney in-home parental control device is now only $30 on Amazon

Parents today are faced with the challenge of controlling their children's internet exposure. You can now manage your kids' gadgets with Circle with Disney. Get this parental control device for only $30 on Amazon today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega
Deals

Enjoy cleaner air with Coway’s Airmega 400, now below $500 on Amazon

Having an air purifier is beneficial in many ways. They get rid of airborne viruses that may cause respiratory issues and other health problems. A great option is the Coway Airmega 400, which is currently discounted on Amazon.
Posted By Erica Katherina
ue portable speakers amazon price cut megaboom 3
Deals

Amazon slashes the price on these UE Boom Speakers by up to 52%

With one more month to go before the summer ends, there is no better time than now to score either the UE Boom 2 or UE MegaBoom 3 along with their booming price cuts of up to 52% on Amazon. 
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for July 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
jbl charge 4 amazon deal lifestyle
Deals

Amazon cuts up to 33% off of JBL Charge 4 so you can keep the summer music going

Competitively priced at $180, this JBL Charge 4 may be sporting a camouflage design but it doesn't shy away from Amazon's 33% price cut. Get the ultimate starter now for only $120.
Posted By Kaitlyn Gilles
echo connect deal featured
Deals

Set up Alexa with Amazon Echo Connect for a voice-enabled landline, now just $20

Landlines and VoIPs still help people across the country communicate with each other. An affordable way to control your home phone using your voice Echo Connect. Get it on Amazon today for only $20.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
sony playstation classic review 10
Deals

Feeling nostalgic? Sony’s PlayStation Classic mini console is on sale for $20

If you grew up in the 90s or early 2000s, chances are you played games that helped define the PlayStation 1 era. These retro titles can now be enjoyed with the Sony PlayStation Classic. Get it from Target at only $20 today.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
fitbit versa lite amazon deal
Deals

Get yourself a Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch for as low as $137 on Amazon

The Fitbit Versa Lite sits in between a basic fitness band a high-end smartwatch. It’s equipped with a set of features robust enough for everyone except the hardcore athlete. You can order yours today for as low as $137.
Posted By Erica Katherina