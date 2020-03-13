Master and Dynamic MW07 true wireless earbuds are 50% off right now

Digital Trends has teamed up with Master and Dynamic to offer our beloved readers an exclusive 50% discount on some of the best true wireless earbuds in the business, the Master and Dynamic MW07, from March 13 through March 16. This sees them on sale for only $100, down from the usual $200. Just enter coupon code DIGITALTRENDS50 at checkout to take advantage of the offer.

The Master and Dynamic MW07 are everything the Apple AirPods should have been. They’re comfortable, look fantastic, and sound even better. This won them a stellar four out of five stars in our review, where we concluded that “Master and Dynamic’s MW07 are the sharpest-looking (and best-sounding) true wireless earbuds we’ve tested.” Our main qualm? Pricing.

But that was when they cost $300. Since our review went live at the end of 2018, they’ve been reduced to $200 — and can be purchased now for just $100 with our coupon code (DIGITALTRENDS50). This makes them cheaper than both the AirPods with Charging Case and the AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, which is absurd. That’s because the MW07s are in a completely different league.

Don’t just take out word for it, though. Here’s what one customer had to say:

I love these! The only downside is that people think you are ignoring them when you have them in! They are comfortable in the ear and are sharp to look at! The charging case is beautiful.

Ignoring them? That’s right. Unlike the AirPods and AirPods 2, the MW07 are noise-canceling. What does this mean? They block out background noise like traffic or the screeching of a train maneuvering around a corner, leaving you totally immersed in the music. Throw in water-resistance and they’re just as handy at the gym or on a jog as they are at the office or on your commute.

Now, let’s address the elephant in the room: Battery. It isn’t bad, but it isn’t amazing — with them lasting for up to 3.5 hours on a single charge. That’s an hour and a half less than the AirPods. Let’s not forget, though, that the Master and Dynamic MW07 sound a whole lot better. We, for one, would much rather enjoy 3.5 hours of audio bliss than 5 hours of average listening.

