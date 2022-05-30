5 Memorial Day gaming PC deals you can’t afford to miss today

With so many different Memorial Day sales to consider, we’ve helped anyone looking for a new gaming PC by picking out five of the very best gaming PC deals around right now. Whatever your budget, there’s a gaming PC for you here, with options from cheap systems right up to truly high-end examples. Read on while we guide you through our highlights and remember to hit the buy button sooner rather than later as deals are strictly time limited.

HP Pavilion Gaming PC — $500, was $700

The HP Memorial Day sale offers a wide range of options including this great HP Pavilion Gaming Desktop for anyone on a tight budget. Super cheap right now for a gaming system, you get an AMD Ryzen 3 5300G processor along with 8GB of memory. The core of a gaming desktop comes from its graphics card and in this case, you get an AMD Radeon RX 5500 graphics card, which means it’s capable of playing many of the latest games providing you don’t mind tweaking the detail level down. HP promises it has an enhanced thermal solution to keep things running cool, while the tower itself is sleek and space-saving so you’ll easily be able to fit it into your gaming space.

Lenovo Legion 5i Tower Gen 7 — $1,100, was $1,400

The Lenovo Legion 5i Tower Gen 7 offers a minimalist aesthetic that hides away a fairly powerful system for the price. You get the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor along with a sizeable 16GB of memory so it’s capable of performing plenty of tasks. In addition, it has 256GB of SSD storage for your most important files while there’s an extra 1TB standard HD for storing everything else that isn’t quite so speed dependent. On top of all that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with 12GB of VRAM ensuring that this is a well-rounded system that means it can handle all your favorite games without a problem. Looking great while offering some excellent airflow courtesy of its dual fans, the Lenovo Legion 5i Tower Gen 7 is pretty much everything you could want from a gaming system in this price range.

Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop — $1,300, was $1,750

The Dell Memorial Day sale offers up a great deal on the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop. A well-designed system, you get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 processor as well as 16GB of memory to ensure plenty of multitasking prowess at all times. You also get 1TB of storage for storing all your most important files although bear in mind that this isn’t SSD storage like some other systems. Alongside all that is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card with a chunky 12GB of VRAM so it’s capable of dealing with pretty much anything you throw at it. With advanced cooling and the ability to overclock the system if you want to, the Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop has it all.

Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 7 — $2,300, was $2,850

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 7 continues Lenovo’s trend of looking both minimalist yet offering up some neat lighting if you want to use it. It also packs a punch where it counts. You get the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as a huge 32GB of memory so this is a system that’s focused on future proofing. Continuing that trend, you get a huge 1TB of SSD storage as well as an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM. Basically, this is a gaming system that means you won’t need to upgrade any time soon. Well designed in pretty much every way, you’re going to be able to play pretty much anything you could want with this setup.

HP Omen 45L Gaming Desktop — $2,300, was $2,700

One of the best gaming desktops around, the HP Omen 45L Gaming Desktop is even more appealing when on sale. It includes the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor as well as 16GB of memory. Alongside that, you get plenty of storage options as it has 512GB of SSD storage for the files that need to be fastest alongside 1TB of regular HD storage for everything else. Graphics card wise, you get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card with 10GB of VRAM so it’s capable of playing any game you feel like playing. It also has expert cooling courtesy of its liquid cooler radiator that pulls in cold air from the surrounding environment while you get some cool RGB lighting and other extensive personalization features.

