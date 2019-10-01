Some of the earliest smartwatches are big bulky monstrosities that are not very friendly for smaller female wrists. Thankfully, some high-end designers have decided to stretch their influence onto the realm of wearable tech, like Kate Spade and Michael Kors. Two of the most fashionable smartwatches are the Michael Kors Access Sofie and the Kate Spade Scallop, both of which are enjoying huge discounts on Amazon.

The uber-chic Michael Kors Access Sofie is normally sold for $395, but Amazon slashed a massive $151 off it, bringing its price down to a tempting $199. On the other hand, the equally gorgeous Kate Spade Scallop usually retails for $295, but Amazon has cut a generous $100 off it, reducing the price to an irresistible $195.

Michael Kors Access Sofie — $199

Access Sofie is positively eye-catching, bejeweled with pavé gemstones and available in various metallic shades, including gold, rose gold, and silver. Its metallic band can be replaced with a leather or stainless-steel strap (sold separately) if you wish. Sofie is lightweight and comfortable to wear, but if the strap doesn’t fit your wrist properly, you’ll have to take it to a watch vendor and have links taken out, as it isn’t adjustable.

Sofie’s watch face is vivid and bright, a 1.19-inch AMOLED screen with a 390 x 390 display resolution. You won’t have any trouble seeing it outdoors, even when the sun is shining. It’s not a large watch though, so notifications can be a little difficult to see. It’s powered with Google’s Wear OS, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor, with 512MB of RAM. The interface is uncluttered and easy to use, although it is more optimized for Android phones. iOS devices are still compatible, but the watch’s functions become limited. Browsing through it is easy and fast and so is opening apps. And with 4GB of internal storage, you can store music and play it wirelessly via Bluetooth.

Sofie has enough fitness tracking features, allowing you to keep tabs on how many calories you’ve burned, steps you’ve taken, and distance traveled. Unfortunately, there’s no heart rate monitor or GPS. It does have an IP67 rating, which means it can withstand particle-intrusion and submersion in meter-deep water for 30 minutes. Lastly, this watch is rechargeable wirelessly, much like the Apple Watch. It comes with a wireless charging puck that connects magnetically to it. When fully charged, it can easily last an entire day even with constant use.

Kate Spade Scallop — $195

The Kate Spade Scallop proves that less is more, with an understated but fun design that makes it one of the best-looking ladies’ smartwatches out there. The scallop pattern that adorns the stainless-steel case oozes opulence with a touch of quirkiness. At 42mm, this watch may be a little large and heavy for some people, especially those with smaller wrists. Its size and heft serve a purpose though: Navigating the interface is easier with the large touchscreen.

Like Access Sofie, the Scallop runs on Wear OS with a Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and 4GB of internal storage. For the most part, we didn’t have any issues with performance, with the majority the apps swift to open and load. However, Wear OS is decidedly more Android-phone friendly. After downloading the Wear OS app on your phone and syncing it with the Scallop, you’ll be able to view notifications, respond to messages and emails, and even answer phone calls without having to reach out for your phone. iPhone users, however, have to make sure that Wear OS runs in the background at all times, otherwise, the watch won’t be able to receive any notifications at all. If you accidentally close the app, you have to reconnect the smartwatch to the app again. You also don’t have the option to answer calls; you can only accept or decline them.

This smartwatch’s fitness tracking is adequate but not extensive. You can track steps, distance traveled, and calories burned, but like Access Sofie, it doesn’t have GPS or a heart rate sensor. Customizing the watch face, however, is a lot of fun. It comes with loads of pre-installed designs that range from the elegant to the eccentric. There’s also a Choose Your Look micro app installed that generates watch faces based on the color of your clothes, accessories, and handbag, the first of its kind on a women’s smartwatch. Battery life is pretty standard as far as smartwatches go, nothing spectacular. You’ll be able to use the Scallop for an entire day. After that, you have to let it charge overnight to be able to use it the following day.

Both the Access Sofie and Kate Spade Scallop are incredibly stylish and simple to use. They may not boast the very best in fitness tracking, but they’re definitely well-rounded smartwatches that are guaranteed to make heads turn. Save as much as $151 when you buy them on Amazon.

