Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save 30% on a Microsoft Office 365 Personal subscription today

Aaron Mamiit
By
Some of the apps that are included in a Microsoft Office 365 Personal subscription.

When you purchase from desktop computer deals and laptop deals, most of these devices will come pre-installed with an operating system like Microsoft’s Windows 11 and Apple’s MacOS Monterey. However, Microsoft Office, which is the most popular choice for productivity apps, often requires a separate purchase. A 12-month subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal usually costs $70, but HP is currently offering a 30% discount for the bundle, which brings its price down by $21 to a more affordable $49.

Microsoft Office 365 Personal, formerly known as Office 365, will grant access to Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, which are the basic productivity apps that most professionals and students will be using almost daily for their word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation needs. For access to email and personal calendars so that you’re always in communication with your peers and on top of your schedule, there’s Outlook. Lastly, OneDrive will help save space on your hard drive by uploading files to cloud storage, which will also let you access them on other devices.

In case you run into any issues, as a subscriber, you’ll be able to contact support at no extra cost to help you resolve any situation. The 12-month subscription will only work for one Windows PC or Mac computer though, so you have to be sure that you’re activating Microsoft Office 365 Personal on the device where you’ll be able to maximize the software.

While there are legal ways to get Microsoft Office for free, using these methods either won’t get you all the features of the software, will only last for a short time, or both. If you think you’ll be using these apps for at least a year, then it’s highly recommended that you sign up for a 12-month subscription for Microsoft Office 365 Personal. There’s no need to pay full price though, as HP’s Microsoft Office deals include a 30% discount to the original price of $70, bringing the cost down by $21 to a more affordable $49. If you need the software for a new desktop computer or laptop, or if you want to upgrade from a limited version of the software, here’s your chance to get Microsoft Office for cheaper than usual.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

