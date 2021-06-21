  1. Deals
Save $780 on the Microsoft Surface Duo foldable smartphone … because Prime Day

Prime Day deals mean huge savings, and that includes massive discounts on tablets and laptops, like those you’ll find in these Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals. Prime Day has unbelievable deals on smartphones, too, like this opportunity to save $780 on a brand new Microsoft Surface Duo. The incredibly thin, singular smartphone with dual screens is down to $720 for today only. That’s a massive break in price from its original price of $1,500!

The Microsoft Surface Duo is for smartphone users who are open to some new ideas and who value great design. If you’re looking for a device that’s impossibly thin and versatile with a perfect-working hinge, the Surface Duo could be for you. At the same time, users who prioritize organization will go bananas for their smart app-management software. This is a creative, cool smartphone with many attractive features.

The standout aspect of the Microsoft Surface Duo is its screen — or screens — which provide its versatility. It has twin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays with 1,800 x 1,350 resolution, connected with a seamless hinge, allowing them to work together as a single 8.1-inch screen with 2,700 x 1,350 resolution. This allows it to work in four different positions: Flat so that it imitates a tablet; tented, which can be great for reading, presenting, or collaborating; folded like an everyday smartphone; or fully opened. The possibilities here are endless, as you suddenly have a tool that can be at once used for transport, working, reading, streaming, creating, or collaborating. There’s nothing handier.

Under the hood, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and Android operating system. The neat thing here is that Microsoft and Google teamed up to maximize the possibilities of the OS within the Microsoft machine. You can launch two apps simultaneously, with one appearing on each screen, which is not only a delight but also a godsend to those of us who like to keep our screens organized.

A dream for multitasking, there’s also a single 11-megapixel camera in the selfie position, which can take 4K 60 frames-per-second video. It also has slow-motion video support, panorama and portrait modes, and 7x digital zoom. It’s loaded with 256GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, and the battery can last up to 27 hours, which is impressive considering it needs to support two screens.

An innovative alternative to traditional smartphones, the Microsoft Surface Duo is a versatile and reliable machine that does things that no other smartphone can do. Right now, just for Prime Day, you can get one for only $720, which is massively discounted from its original price of $1,500. That means you can save $780! What are you waiting for?

More Prime Day smartphone deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day smartphone deals you can shop now — we’ve highlighted some of the best below.

OnePlus 8T (Unlocked)

$550 $750
OnePlus 8T, a 5G-capable mobile, is one of the best values on the Android market today, sporting flagship quality and features for a sub-flagship price.
Buy at Best Buy

OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage, Unlocked)

$900 $999
The OnePlus 8 Pro is one of our favorite OnePlus phones. It holds its own with the iPhone 12 and Galaxy S20 with its world-class display and buttery smooth performance — and it's cheaper.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Duo 128GB (GSM Unlocked)

$670 $1,400
Half phone, half tablet, the unique Surface Duo is a versatile device that can handle all your daily mobile tech needs.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

$272 $600
Grab the new OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone and score a free case or screen protector (your pick) to sweeten the deal.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ACTIVATION

Samsung Galaxy A71 5G (Sprint)

$300 $500
Thanks to its AMOLED+ screen, the A71 has a bigger and brighter display that lets you watch media and take photos and videos clearly. And with a 64MP main camera, you can capture moments in hi-res.
Buy at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (Verizon)

Save up to $800 when you trade in your old or damaged phone.
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Verizon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G and Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$550 $1,000
Samsung currently has one of the best trade-in deals, offering the Galaxy Note 20 for as low as $325 or the Note 20 Ultra for as low as $600. Activate with any major carrier or buy unlocked.
Buy at Samsung

OnePlus Nord N100 (Unlocked)

$130 $180
OnePlus has been blowing up the mid-range flagship alternative scene, and the new OnePlus Nord N100 continues that trend -- and you can grab it for cheap.
Buy at Best Buy
FOR NEW CUSTOMERS

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Cricket Wireless)

$180 $250
If you're looking to ditch the traditional carriers for a more economical prepaid service provider, then Cricket Wireless has the new iPhone SE on sale for a nice discount if you bring your number.
Buy Now

Apple iPhone SE 2020 64GB (Verizon)

Save $250 on iPad with iPhone purchase.
You can't beat a classic -- especially when it's free. New or current Verizon customers who sign up for an unlimited plan can score the 2020 iPhone SE for no charge.
Buy at Verizon
FREE $100 SAMSUNG CREDIT

Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra (Unlocked)

As low as $50 with trade-in
If you have a device to trade and you aren't interested in carrier BOGO or bill credit rebates, Samsung has a nice trade-in offer when you pre-order the new Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra.
Buy at Samsung

Google Pixel 3 64GB (Unlocked)

$175 $799
Get the Google Pixel 3 smartphone with a huge discount from Amazon and have the purest Android experience. Add in fantastic photos, and this is deal is a winner.
Buy at Amazon

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren Edition (T-Mobile)

$368 $544
It may not be the latest OnePlus phone anymore, but you can still grab the striking McLaren Edition OnePlus 7T Pro 5G smartphone for a discount.
Buy at Amazon

Google Pixel 4 64GB (Unlocked, Renewed)

$274 $479
The 2019 Google Pixel 4 is still a fantastic phone and an unbeatable value now that the Pixel 5 is out. New or current Verizon customers can score what might be the best price on one right now.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (128GB)

$600 $800
With its long-lasting battery and 5G connectivity, the new Galaxy S21 is the ideal Samsung smartphone for those who want the a new flagship -- without paying nearly a grand.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus (128GB)

$270 $300
Love a stylus, but also love not spending large amounts of money? the Moto G Stylus is the cheapest stylus phone around, and with 128GB of storage it's also a solid performer as well.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (256GB)

$529 $770
The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is last year's model, but it still gives you a powerful phone with a great camera for a lot less than flagship prices. 256GB of storage is enough for almost anyone too.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Razr 5G Flip Phone (256GB)

$1,160 $1,400
It's a massive blast from the past, but also futuristic. The new Motorola Razr is an incredible piece of tech, and now it can be yours for even less.
Buy at Amazon

LG K30 (Unlocked)

$90 $140
Looking for a modest-sized affordable Android smartphone? You're in luck. The LG K30 has everything you need to text, talk, snap, and browse — at home and on the move.
Buy at Best Buy

Motorola Moto G Power (64GB)

$200 $250
Powered by 2020 Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor, 48MP triple camera system, and 6.6" Max Vision HD, you can capture all the fun moments without worrying about battery, thanks to a 5,000mAh battery.
Buy at Amazon

Tracfone Motorola Moto E 4G (32GB, locked to Tracfone)

$35 $46
It's not big and it's not flashy, but if you just need a basic phone for basic purpsoes, then this is an exceptional deal that'll save you a LOT of money compared to many other smartphones.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G7 Plus (64GB)

$140 $250
The Moto G series has long been a household name among budget-friendly Android phones, and this Moto G7 Plus is unlocked for GSM carriers including AT&T and T-Mobile.
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Edge (256GB, Unlocked)

$650 $700
Feel free to choose the carrier you want with this unlocked Motorola Edge. You get an immersive display and a dependable 5G performance all in one smartphone.
Buy at Best Buy

Motorola Moto G9 Play

$150 $199
You can count on the Motorola Moto G9 Play’s capable 48MP camera system for your photo-op needs, from low-light to close-up photography. The model also comes with a long-lasting 5,000 mAh battery.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB (Unlocked)

$236 $273
Activate today and score the incredible Samsung Galaxy S10 for a nice discount.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G (128GB)

$875 $1,300
If you don't want to activate just yet or are still between service providers, this is a great standalone discount on the premium unlocked Galaxy Note 20 Ultra.
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G (256GB)

$730 $1,050
The Galaxy S21+ is our favorite of the 12th-gen Galaxy S-series devices, and this deal gets you 256GB of storage at an exceptional price.
Buy at Amazon
WITH PLAN PURCHASE

Apple iPhone SE 256GB (2020, Total Wireless)

$199 $350
The new iPhone SE has the heart of an iPhone 11, the body of an iPhone 8, and the price tag of an iPhone 6.
Buy Now

Apple iPhone 12 (All Models, T-Mobile)

Up to $1000 off with trade-in
T-Mobile has a ton of offers for new and current customers on all models of the new iPhone 12, with massive savings available (via bill credits) when you trade in and switch.
Buy at T-Mobile

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

$925 $1,250
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is a premium flagship, offering a nearly bezel-less 6.8-inch 120Hz AMOLED touchscreen. It's pricey, but this big deal can reduce the hit to your wallet.
Buy at Amazon
