Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Prime Day deals mean huge savings, and that includes massive discounts on tablets and laptops, like those you’ll find in these Prime Day Microsoft Surface deals. Prime Day has unbelievable deals on smartphones, too, like this opportunity to save $780 on a brand new Microsoft Surface Duo. The incredibly thin, singular smartphone with dual screens is down to $720 for today only. That’s a massive break in price from its original price of $1,500!

The Microsoft Surface Duo is for smartphone users who are open to some new ideas and who value great design. If you’re looking for a device that’s impossibly thin and versatile with a perfect-working hinge, the Surface Duo could be for you. At the same time, users who prioritize organization will go bananas for their smart app-management software. This is a creative, cool smartphone with many attractive features.

The standout aspect of the Microsoft Surface Duo is its screen — or screens — which provide its versatility. It has twin 5.6-inch AMOLED displays with 1,800 x 1,350 resolution, connected with a seamless hinge, allowing them to work together as a single 8.1-inch screen with 2,700 x 1,350 resolution. This allows it to work in four different positions: Flat so that it imitates a tablet; tented, which can be great for reading, presenting, or collaborating; folded like an everyday smartphone; or fully opened. The possibilities here are endless, as you suddenly have a tool that can be at once used for transport, working, reading, streaming, creating, or collaborating. There’s nothing handier.

Under the hood, you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and Android operating system. The neat thing here is that Microsoft and Google teamed up to maximize the possibilities of the OS within the Microsoft machine. You can launch two apps simultaneously, with one appearing on each screen, which is not only a delight but also a godsend to those of us who like to keep our screens organized.

A dream for multitasking, there’s also a single 11-megapixel camera in the selfie position, which can take 4K 60 frames-per-second video. It also has slow-motion video support, panorama and portrait modes, and 7x digital zoom. It’s loaded with 256GB of storage and 6GB of RAM, and the battery can last up to 27 hours, which is impressive considering it needs to support two screens.

An innovative alternative to traditional smartphones, the Microsoft Surface Duo is a versatile and reliable machine that does things that no other smartphone can do. Right now, just for Prime Day, you can get one for only $720, which is massively discounted from its original price of $1,500. That means you can save $780! What are you waiting for?

More Prime Day smartphone deals

After something a bit different? There are plenty of other Prime Day smartphone deals you can shop now — we’ve highlighted some of the best below.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations