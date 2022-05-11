 Skip to main content
The Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4 just got massive price cuts

Aaron Mamiit
By

Microsoft built its brand with the Windows operating system and Office software, but it has since successfully ventured into the hardware business with its Surface products, including the Surface Laptop line of all-purpose laptops and Surface Pro line of 2-in-1 laptops. These devices offer powerful performance and helpful features, but since they don’t come cheap, shoppers are always on the lookout for Surface Laptop deals and Surface Pro deals.

Best Buy has slashed the prices of the latest models in each line, so here’s your chance to enjoy even more value for your hard-earned money. The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is down to just $700 from its original price of $900 after a $200 discount, while the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is available for $950 after a $150 reduction to its sticker price of $1,100. We think Best Buy’s stocks for these popular products won’t last long, so it’s highly recommended that you finalize your purchase of either device as soon as possible.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 — $950, was $1,100

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $700, was $900

Different versions of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 will be able to keep up with your daily workload through its AMD Ryzen 5 Microsoft Surface Edition processor, integrated AMD Radeon graphics, and 8GB of RAM, which makes smooth multitasking between several apps possible. The laptop is equipped with a 13.5-inch touchscreen, a 128GB SSD for storage, and all-day battery life with a Fast Charging feature that replenishes 80% after just an hour of being plugged in. If you’re planning to join online calls a lot, the laptop will make you look and sound great with its 720p H camera and dual far-field Studio Mics.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 — $950, was $1,100

The display of the Surface Pro 8.

Between the Surface Laptop and Surface Pro, you’ll want to go for the latter if you want an ultra-portable computer with the versatility provided by the best 2-in-1 laptops. The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is on the top of that list, with its 13-inch PixelSense Flow touchscreen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB SSD for storage. The separately sold Type Cover will let you transform the tablet into a laptop, and the Surface Slim Pen 2 enables stylus functions such as writing and sketching. It can last for up to 16 hours on a single charge, while its Kickstand easily adjusts up to nearly 180 degrees so that you can work at the perfect angle.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

