Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is $400 off at Best Buy

Slim, light, and feature-packed, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 usually commands a high price. If you’ve been eyeing one for some time but couldn’t justify spending all your hard-earned cash, we’ve got one of the best laptop deals around for you. Today you can pick up the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 at Best Buy for just $1,300. It’s usually priced at $1,700, so you’re saving an eye-watering $400! With this huge of a discount, stock’s expected to sell fast, so to make sure you don’t miss out, add this deal to your basket and check out before it sells out.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5

Can’t choose between productivity and portability? With the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, you get both. This is an incredibly sleek, super lightweight laptop, weighing in at just 2.87 pounds and measuring 0.57 inches thick. True, it’s not quite as slim as the MacBook Air M2, but its slim form factor’s perfect for sliding into a bag for getting work done — or streaming your favorite shows — on the go. The 13.5-inch PixelSense touchscreen packs a 2,256 x 1,504 resolution, so everything looks sharp and vibrant.

It’s more than just a pretty face, though, with a 12th gen Intel Evo Platform Core i7 processor powering everything, alongside 16GB of RAM. That means plenty of power for streaming, browsing, editing, and multi-tasking. With integrated Intel Iris XE graphics for casual gaming, and a 512GB SSD with fast start-up and load times, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is always ready to go for work or play. Speaking of work, this laptop runs on Windows 11, packed with all the new productivity and efficiency features you could need, and with battery life of up to 18 hours, you won’t be tethered to a power outlet during your day. The 720p webcam and dual far-field studio mics ensure you’ll always be ready for video meetings or calls with friends and family, too.

Streaming the latest shows and movies on the Surface Laptop 5 is a joy, thanks to that aforementioned screen, with Dolby Vision IQ for immersive action and Omnisonic speakers with Dolby Atmos. There’s Bluetooth, so you can connect your favorite wireless headphones for listening on the go without bothering those around you, and two USB ports, plus a Thunderbolt 4 port for connecting an external monitor or fast-charging your devices.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 is one of the slimmest, lightest laptops around and it packs a punch on the specs front too. With this deal, you’re getting it for just $1,300, saving $400 off the regular $1,700 price. But those epic savings won’t last long! If you want the Surface Laptop 5 for less, we’d recommend grabbing this deal right now, as there are no guarantees it will still be around tomorrow.

