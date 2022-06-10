Best Buy has deals on every model of the Surface laptop

Even if you know the reliable laptop brands and the specifications that you need, it’s going to be tough to choose from among all the laptop deals that retailers are offering. The task is even more difficult if you don’t know where to start your search for your next machine. If that’s the case, you might want to consider buying a laptop from one of the most trusted companies in the industry — Microsoft. While it made a name for itself through software such as the Windows operating system and the Office productivity apps, it has also since earned a spot among the best laptop brands with its Microsoft Surface Laptop line.

If you’d like to take a look at the various Microsoft Surface Laptop models, the good news is that Best Buy is selling them with discounts on their sticker prices. The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is $150 off, down to $550 from $700; the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is $250 off, down to $1,050 from $1,300; and the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is $363 off, down to $2,737 from $3,100. There’s no telling when these Surface Laptop deals will end though, so if you think one of them is perfect for you, don’t hesitate to click that Buy Now button.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $550, was $700

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 has just launched, but that doesn’t mean that the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is no longer worth it. It’s a cheaper version of the next model on the list, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, but it’s still very much capable of handling your daily activities with its 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, integrated Intel UHD Graphics, and 8GB of RAM. The device also features a 12.4-inch Pixelsense touchscreen with the Surface brand’s signature 3:2 aspect ratio, and a 128GB SSD that provides ample storage for work or school documents. Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of battery life for the Surface Laptop Go, so you have lots of time to work on the device while you’re on the move.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 — $1,050, was $1,300

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 contributes to the AMD vs Intel debate as Microsoft offers an option to go with the AMD Ryzen 7 Microsoft Surface Edition processor, which combines with integrated AMD Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics and 8GB of RAM to provide speedy performance. Its 15-inch Pixelsense touchscreen is large enough for split-screen multitasking and to enjoy watching streaming content, while the device’s 256GB SSD is large enough to store a few major projects like edited videos and multimedia presentations. The Surface Laptop 4 can last up to 17.5 hours on a single charge, and if its battery gets depleted, it can get back up and running quickly through a Fast Charging feature that recovers up to 80% after just an hour of being plugged in.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio — $2,737, was $3,100

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio is the brand’s top-of-the-line model, with power that’s drawn from its 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 32GB of RAM. In addition to folding open like a traditional laptop, the Surface Laptop Studio offers Stage Mode, with the 14.4-inch display pulled over the keyboard for an easier time in using the touchscreen and the Surface Pen, and Studio Mode, with the screen completely folded over the body to resemble a tablet when you want to draw or write notes. In addition to this unique design, the advantages of the device when comparing the Surface Laptop Studio and Surface Laptop 4 include better port selection, a higher refresh rate at 120Hz, slightly longer battery life at up to 18 hours, and expanded storage space with a 2TB SSD.

