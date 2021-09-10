Microsoft Surface Laptop Go gets $150 price cut at Best Buy

For parents who are planning to take advantage of student laptop deals to equip their children for the new school year, Microsoft devices from Surface Pro deals and Surface Laptop deals are highly recommended. Best Buy, a reliable source of discounts for Microsoft’s products, is currently selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go at $150 off, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, for quick launching of apps and crash-free multitasking, and Intel UHD Graphics, for high-quality images in school-related tasks such as researching online and making presentations. The laptop also comes with a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 1536 x 1024 resolution, and a 256GB SSD for storage.

Students who will have to move around often in school won’t find it a hassle to do so with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, as it only weights about 2.5 pounds with a thickness of just over half an inch. Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to find a wall socket to plug in the laptop. When it runs out of juice, it can recharge up to 80% in about an hour through its Fast Charging technology, so it won’t be out of commission for long.

Students need a reliable machine so that they can complete their schoolwork without any trouble, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is the ideal device for that. The laptop is available at Best Buy with a $150 discount, lowering its price to $750 from its original price of $900. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you think your child will greatly benefit from owning the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

