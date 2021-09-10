  1. Deals
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go gets $150 price cut at Best Buy

By
The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go collection, with three laptops displaying landscapes on their screens.
Microsoft

For parents who are planning to take advantage of student laptop deals to equip their children for the new school year, Microsoft devices from Surface Pro deals and Surface Laptop deals are highly recommended. Best Buy, a reliable source of discounts for Microsoft’s products, is currently selling the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go at $150 off, bringing its price down to $750 from its original price of $900.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, for quick launching of apps and crash-free multitasking, and Intel UHD Graphics, for high-quality images in school-related tasks such as researching online and making presentations. The laptop also comes with a 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen with 1536 x 1024 resolution, and a 256GB SSD for storage.

Students who will have to move around often in school won’t find it a hassle to do so with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, as it only weights about 2.5 pounds with a thickness of just over half an inch. Microsoft promises up to 13 hours of battery life on a single charge, which should be more than enough time to find a wall socket to plug in the laptop. When it runs out of juice, it can recharge up to 80% in about an hour through its Fast Charging technology, so it won’t be out of commission for long.

Students need a reliable machine so that they can complete their schoolwork without any trouble, and the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is the ideal device for that. The laptop is available at Best Buy with a $150 discount, lowering its price to $750 from its original price of $900. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you think your child will greatly benefit from owning the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Surface Laptop deals

Best Buy’s discount for the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go is very tempting, but if you’re not yet sold on it, you might want to take a look at what other retailers are offering. You don’t have to go anywhere else though, as we’ve gathered some of the best Surface Laptop deals that are currently available for you to shop.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 12.4" (Core i5 - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$600 $700
The Surface laptops can get a little pricey, but the new budget-friendly Surface Laptop Go hits the sweet spot in price versus performance while retaining what we love about the Surface lineup.
Buy at Best Buy

Surface Book 2 13.5-inch 2-in-1 (Core i7, GTX 1050, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,389 $1,999
With this 2-in-1, you really can have it all. You'll get all the speed and power that comes with a Core i7 processor and GTX graphics card with the portability of a tablet.
Buy at Amazon
Discount reflected in cart

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (12.4" Touchscreen, Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$700 $900
There's no sacrificing power for portability with the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go. It has a Core i5 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a gorgeous 12.4-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio.
Buy at Buydig.com

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$929 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle

$619 $669
This Microsoft Surface Go 2 bundle gets you a high-end and compact tablet, keyboard accessory, and an Office 365 subscription at a bargain.
Buy at Microsoft
Amazon Renewed

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 (13.5", Core i7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD) - Renewed

$820 $1,020
Sleek and lightweight, this Surface Laptop 3 boasts an all-day battery life and 80% power within an hour of charging, making it a perfect laptop for busy professionals.
Buy at Amazon
