This Microsoft Surface Pro 6 deal saves you $400 on the best Windows tablet

While laptops are portable, tablet computers offer an unparalleled level of mobility coupled with the capabilities of multiple devices. Apple has its iPad Pro, Samsung has its Galaxy Tab S6, and Google has its Pixel Slate. Microsoft has thrown its own hat into the ring as well, offering powerful Surface tablets that run on Windows. One of these is the Surface Pro 6, and it’s discounted on Best Buy for a massive $400 off.

Normally selling for $1,199, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is on sale for just $799 on Best Buy. This deal applies to the Intel Core i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD. Jump on this offer now to save on the best Windows tablet.

2-in-1s offer true convenience in the sense that they combine the portability of a tablet and functionality of a laptop, and the same is true with the Surface Pro 6. What’s even better is that it’s capable of replacing your old, crusty laptop. It runs a full version of Windows 10 Home, providing you with quick access to any type of specialized software. You’ll have to buy the Type Cover or Surface Pen separately to experience its full potential, but even without the accessories hooked up, you’ll get to enjoy the tablet’s multitasking power.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is built for multitasking. It packs an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB of RAM under the hood, allowing you to quickly launch applications and zip through tasks. And as a device meant to be taken on the go, this tablet fares well on the battery front. Our review team concluded that it’s a match with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, capable of handling a whole day of work with enough power left for tablet usage.

Microsoft also got it right in terms of display. The Surface Pro 6’s 12.3-inch screen has one of the finest pixel resolutions in the category, with our review team noting that it’s in line with premium brands like the XPS, Thinkpad, and MacBook. Visuals are bright, colorful, and rich, enhanced with a spectacular contrast that promises brighter whites and deeper darks. With great-sounding speakers to match, this tablet truly is a great machine for listening to music and watching movies.

Stay productive on the move by getting your hands on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. This powerful Windows 2-in-1 is available on Best Buy for only $799, a hefty $400 below its usual $1,199 price tag.

