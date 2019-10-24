This year’s Microsoft Surface event not only gave us new devices but also great deals on current Surface hardware. Now is a good time to buy if you want to save on the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. The reigning best hybrid laptop is now much more affordable with bundle offers on Best Buy and Amazon. Grab these incredible 2-in-1 deals to take home the Surface Pro 6 complete with keyboard for up to $330 off.

With these bundle deals, you can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 with the Type Cover keyboard attachment for as low as $699. Best Buy will even let you pay for it in monthly installments. Amazon will also give you another $50 discount if you apply for an Amazon Rewards Visa Card. Stocks for these bundles are limited, so hurry and order now.

Platinum Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core m3, 4GB RAM, 128GB SSD) with Black Type Cover

Platinum Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD) with Black Type Cover

Platinum Microsoft Surface Pro 6 (Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 256 SSD) with Black Type Cover

Even with the release of new Surface Pro devices, the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is still one of the best 2-in-1s today. It is an excellent Windows 10 tablet that transforms into a powerful laptop. This is a value-for-money portable workstation that can keep up with your grind.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 packs premium components needed to run multiple tasks with ease. It also has one of the best screens you can find in its category. The 12.3-inch display on this Surface Pro produces a bright, colorful, and vivid picture that is hard to look away from. On top of that, it has a killer battery life that lasts you through a full workday and then some. If you need a 2-in-1 that can keep you productive and entertained, the Surface Pro 6 is a great choice.

Attach the included Type Cover to the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet and you get a capable notebook. This must-have accessory features snappy keys that can provide you with a pleasant typing experience. It also has one of the best tracking surfaces on a Windows 10 laptop. Normally sold separate from the base tablet, the Type Cover comes included with all the deals included in this post.

Getting a Microsoft Surface Pro 6 2-in-1 can be worth the investment. Only a year older than Surface Pro 7 and Pro X, the Pro 6 is well-built and can last for years with normal wear and tear. Get yours complete with the Type Cover keyboard for less with these Surface Pro bundles. Make sure to order today while these deals are live.

