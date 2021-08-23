  1. Deals
Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Laptop discounted by hundreds today

It’s back-to-school time, which means the very best discounts on laptops, tablets, and 2-in-1 computers. Check out everything available in these Surface Pro deals, Surface laptop deals, and laptop deals. And for students returning to campus this fall, be sure to browse these student laptop deals. Or head to Best Buy, where you can score $260 off a 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen and Type Cover. And at the same time, they’re offering $150 off the 12.4-inch Surface Laptop Go with Touch Screen. These are incredible deals on top-rated Microsoft Surface products. Don’t let them get away!

12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $550, was $700

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go.
When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, we called it a “sensible compromise,” and for good reason. While you don’t get a touchscreen, it’s got a super-thin and lightweight design, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and impressive performance. This full-blown laptop offers a 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen display running at a native resolution of 1536 x 1024, which is stunning. Its performance comes from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, backed up by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and Intel UHD Graphics. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth wireless to make sure you’re always well connected, and a 720p HD camera for all your video calls. On top of this, it arrives with the full version of Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which can be disabled if that’s not your thing. In terms of battery, you’re looking at up to 13 hours per charge, depending on usage, which means you can put in an entire day without worrying about plugging in.

12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen and Type Cover — $699, was $959

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 on a white background.

Given top marks by our reviewers, the Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen and Type Cover is an incredible offer at just $699. Our reviewers were impressed by its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections, and you will be too. There’s also its fabulous screen — a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. And the touch response is incredible. Inside, you have a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, backed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. And with a 1080p HD video camera comfortably set at the top of the screen, you’re all set for Zoom and other video calls. There’s incredible audio, too: Dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound. Finally, with a USB-C connection, you’ll have lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides. What else do you need?

More laptop deals

Not sure if the Surface is right for you? Check out our roundup of the best laptop deals below.

Apple MacBook Air (M1 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Late 2020 Model)

$899 $999
Released in late 2020, the new Apple M1 MacBook Air has better battery life and performance and is more secure than the older MacBook Air models with Intel processors.
Buy at Amazon
With code 'SAVE12'

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus (11th Gen Core i7, 16GB RAM, GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD)

$1,352 $1,450
The best device for work and play is one with swift hardware and a screen that's comfortable to sit in front of for hours. With these specs, the all-new Inspiron 16 laptop is perfect for the job.
Buy at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Laptop (Core i7 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$1,029 $1,200
A perennial pick for best laptop by DT staff, the Dell XPS 13 is a fan-favorite among working professionals for its reliability and power, making it a great option for every need.
Buy at Dell

Asus VivoBook 15 (11th-Gen Core i3 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD)

$450 $550
With one of the latest 11th-gen Evo i3 processors from Intel, this Asus VivoBook 15 offers more power than most budget notebooks with mobile CPUs.
Buy at Office Depot

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 15.5 inch (16 GB RAM, Core i7, 512GB SSD)

$1,130 $1,300
Just released a few months ago, this Samsung Galaxy Book Pro will bring your photos and videos to life unlike any other laptop thanks to its super vibrant AMOLED display
Buy at Amazon

Surface Laptop 3 with 13.5-inch Touch-Screen (Core i5 CPU - 8GB RAM - 128GB SSD)

$949 $999
You can work or play all day long with this Microsoft Surface Laptop 3. At less than 3 pounds and a 13.5-inch display, the Laptop 3 is faster than the Laptop 2 and has a more complete port set.
Buy at Amazon
