12.4-inch Microsoft Surface Laptop Go — $550, was $700

When we reviewed the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go, we called it a “sensible compromise,” and for good reason. While you don’t get a touchscreen, it’s got a super-thin and lightweight design, comfortable keyboard and trackpad, and impressive performance. This full-blown laptop offers a 12.4-inch PixelSense LCD touchscreen display running at a native resolution of 1536 x 1024, which is stunning. Its performance comes from a 10th-generation Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, backed up by 8GB of DDR4 RAM, a 256GB solid-state drive, and Intel UHD Graphics. There’s also Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth wireless to make sure you’re always well connected, and a 720p HD camera for all your video calls. On top of this, it arrives with the full version of Windows 10 Home in S Mode, which can be disabled if that’s not your thing. In terms of battery, you’re looking at up to 13 hours per charge, depending on usage, which means you can put in an entire day without worrying about plugging in.

12.3-inch Microsoft Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen and Type Cover — $699, was $959

Given top marks by our reviewers, the Surface Pro 7 with Touch Screen and Type Cover is an incredible offer at just $699. Our reviewers were impressed by its speedy processor, giant storage drive, top-tier screen, and fast connections, and you will be too. There’s also its fabulous screen — a high-resolution, 12.3-inch PixelSense Display that automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. And the touch response is incredible. Inside, you have a 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor, backed up with 4GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage (fast and reliable). That’s more than enough heft to deal with all your daily tasks, streaming, and more. And with a 1080p HD video camera comfortably set at the top of the screen, you’re all set for Zoom and other video calls. There’s incredible audio, too: Dual far-field Studio Mics and Dolby Audio sound. Finally, with a USB-C connection, you’ll have lighting-fast transfers, as well as charging on top of the plentiful 10.5 hours a single charge provides. What else do you need?

