Whether you’re looking for a new tablet to take back to school or to the office, to tackle a creative project, or to keep the kids entertained during long trips, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet. Right now, you can get this top-of-the-line tablet on sale at Staples for just $1,000, marked down from its regular price of $1,200 for a savings of $200. Get it now while these fall tablet and laptop deals are still going on.

The Surface Pro 7 tablet from Microsoft features an extended battery life of up to 10.5 hours, making it the perfect tablet for those who are on-the-go, and it can quickly recharge up to 80% of its battery capacity in just one hour. The ultra-slim and lightweight design makes it perfect for people who are always active. Included speakers, mic, camera, and webcam make it easy to communicate with teammates, coworkers, family, and friends. This tablet uses a 10th Generation Intel Quad-Core processor for faster speeds, a high-resolution 12.3-inch display screen, and improved graphics for a better viewing experience of your favorite media. The Surface Pro 7 comes equipped with Windows Home 10, and includes a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.

Note that accessories, including the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen, are sold separately. Read our Surface Pro 7 review to learn more about this innovative tablet.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the Surface Pro deals going on now at Staples. You can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet on sale for just $1,000, marked down $200 from its regular price of $1,200. Whether you’re a tattoo artist or graphic designer looking for a touchscreen tablet for drawing and making art, a student or young professional looking for a reliable and lightweight laptop to take on-the-go, or a parent looking for a sturdy tablet with a long battery life to keep the kids entertained during holiday travels, you’ll love the benefits and features the Surface Pro 7 tablet has to offer. Order it today for free delivery or in-store pickup where available.

