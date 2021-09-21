  1. Deals
We can’t believe how cheap the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 is at Staples

Whether you’re looking for a new tablet to take back to school or to the office, to tackle a creative project, or to keep the kids entertained during long trips, you can’t go wrong with the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet. Right now, you can get this top-of-the-line tablet on sale at Staples for just $1,000, marked down from its regular price of $1,200 for a savings of $200. Get it now while these fall tablet and laptop deals are still going on.

The Surface Pro 7 tablet from Microsoft features an extended battery life of up to 10.5 hours, making it the perfect tablet for those who are on-the-go, and it can quickly recharge up to 80% of its battery capacity in just one hour. The ultra-slim and lightweight design makes it perfect for people who are always active. Included speakers, mic, camera, and webcam make it easy to communicate with teammates, coworkers, family, and friends. This tablet uses a 10th Generation Intel Quad-Core processor for faster speeds, a high-resolution 12.3-inch display screen, and improved graphics for a better viewing experience of your favorite media. The Surface Pro 7 comes equipped with Windows Home 10, and includes a free upgrade to Windows 11 when available.

Note that accessories, including the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover and Surface Pen, are sold separately. Read our Surface Pro 7 review to learn more about this innovative tablet.

Don’t wait to take advantage of the Surface Pro deals going on now at Staples. You can get the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 tablet on sale for just $1,000, marked down $200 from its regular price of $1,200. Whether you’re a tattoo artist or graphic designer looking for a touchscreen tablet for drawing and making art, a student or young professional looking for a reliable and lightweight laptop to take on-the-go, or a parent looking for a sturdy tablet with a long battery life to keep the kids entertained during holiday travels, you’ll love the benefits and features the Surface Pro 7 tablet has to offer. Order it today for free delivery or in-store pickup where available.

More tablet deals

Looking for something a little different? There are even more great tablet and student laptop deals going on today. We’ve rounded up some of the best ones for you below.

Apple iPad Mini (7.9 inches, 256GB, Wi-Fi)

$449 $549
A gorgeous 7.9-inch Retina touchscreen makes the iPad Mini a perfect travel-friendly alternative to the larger iPads, and this model supports the Apple Pencil stylus as well. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi‑Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$999 $1,099
The iPad Pro's 128GB storage is ideal for people who do light work. It makes you productive with its all-day battery life which means more content making to come. more
Buy at Amazon

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 (Wi-Fi, 128GB) - Space Gray

$749 $799
For a portable on-the-go device, the 11-inch iPad Pro can handle all your work and connections. This iPad makes you want to create more with its top-quality performance. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Plus tablet+ Bluetooth keyboard + 12-month Microsoft 365 subscription

$250 $300
The latest version of the Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus tablet bundled with a Bluetooth keyboard case and 12-month Office 365 subscription is a portable productivity powerhouse. more
Buy at Amazon

2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro (Wi‑Fi, 2TB) - Space Gray

$2,100 $2,199
Max out the 2021 Apple 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 2 terabytes of storage. This much storage with the powerful Apple M1 chip sets you up for video editing when you're in the field. more
Buy at Amazon

Fire HD 10 Tablet + Amazon Standing Case + 15W USB-C Charger

$160 $250
Save big with this bundle that includes the latest Fire HD 10 Tablet, a case that's also a stand, and a USB-C battery charger. Get all you need to use and protect your investment. more
Buy at Amazon
