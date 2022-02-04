The new Surface Pro 8 drops to $1,000 at Best Buy today

Whether you’re in the market for some laptop deals, or you prefer the computing form factor of a tablet, one of the best Surface Pro deals you’ll come across is taking place at Best Buy today. Microsoft’s new Surface Pro 8, its flagship 2-in-1 device, is discounted $100 to a sale price of $1,000, an impressive savings from its regular price of $1,100. Free shipping and in-store pickup are available with your purchase, and this is a device we don’t often see a discount on, so click over to Best Buy quickly to claim yours.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is a powerful device made for users who call themselves a professional to any extent. It’s packed with power, to say the least, and we even consider it a worthy opponent to the iPad Pro, which is considered by many tablet users to be the most capable pro tablet out there. But the Surface Pro 8 features tons of great features that come together to create a productive and immersive workflow. Beyond the processing power of its 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM you get with this deal are things such as its gorgeous, high-refresh display, which features facial-recognition technology and a high-quality HD webcam, all of which combine to make a great experience for remote workers, collaborators, and anyone else who needs to keep in touch via video chat.

With a lot of options in Microsoft’s Surface Pro lineup, it can be difficult to tell which device is the right one for you. Our Surface Pro 8 vs. the new Surface Pro X and Surface Pro 8 vs. Surface Laptop Studio comparisons can point you in the right direction, but some features of the Surface Pro 8 that make it an immediate consideration are its dual front-facing speakers that make binge-watching a treat, Thunderbolt 4 ports for connecting an external hard drive or monitor, and up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, which will keep you creating all day.

This rare discount on the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 makes it a must-have device. It’s currently marked down to $1,000 at Best Buy, which is a $100 savings from its regular price of $1,100. It isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Best Buy and claim yours now.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations