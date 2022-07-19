Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with keyboard is $350 off right now

Best Buy has slashed the price of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with the Surface Pro Type Cover to just $900, after a $350 discount to the bundle’s original price of $1,250. It’s the perfect choice if you can’t decide between laptop deals and tablet deals, as this 2-in-1 laptop can switch between the two forms, depending on what you need. There’s no information on how long the price cut will be available though, so if you want to take advantage of this special offer for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with keyboard, there’s no time to waste — push through with the purchase right away.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Pro 8

The Microsoft Surface Pro 8 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops. Between the Surface Pro 8, Surface Pro 7+, and Surface Pro 7, the upgrades in the latest model include a larger 13-inch display with smaller bezels and up to a 120Hz refresh rate, USB-C with Thunderbolt 4 ports, and improved performance with updated components. This is also the first time that the comparison between the Surface Pro 8 and iPad Pro is too close to call, as Microsoft continues to elevate its Surface Pro line of devices for a better fighting chance against the competition.

Every purchase of the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 comes with the Surface Pro Type Cover. Once it’s attached, you can open the kickstand to transform the device from a tablet to a laptop, with the Surface Pro Type Cover functioning as your keyboard. It also doubles as a protection for the screen when closed. With the device equipped with the 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, there’s enough power to multitask between several apps at a time without any slowdowns and crashes. It also comes with a 128GB SSD for storage with Windows 11 pre-installed, and a battery with a Fast Charging feature that can last up to 16 hours on a single charge.

Shoppers who are looking for 2-in-1 laptop deals are highly recommended to purchase from Surface Pro deals, which currently include Best Buy’s price cut for the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 with the Surface Pro Type Cover. If you need performance and versatility in a portable package, this is an offer that you won’t want to miss.

