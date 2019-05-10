Share

Unlike Apple, Microsoft has mostly stuck to software throughout its long history, but the iconic company behind the dominant Windows operating system has had a surprisingly successful run in the hardware market lately. Although its Windows smartphones didn’t quite catch on, the Microsoft Surface series of laptops and tablets has been pretty great, and a couple of them are on sale at the moment on Microsoft’s website.

We’ve highlighted two of our favorites, the awesome Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and the updated Surface Laptop 2, below, featuring discounts of up to $300. If you’re in the market for a new Windows machine and are looking for something other than a traditional laptop, you owe it to yourself to check these out:

Microsoft Surface Pro 6

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is the flagship model of the Surface tablet lineup, and it’s our favorite 2-in-1 when used in conjunction with the Surface Type Cover keyboard case (sold separately). The Surface Pro 6 is an especially attractive option for people who want a tablet, but who don’t want to sacrifice the convenience and software compatibility of Windows by being stuck with an iOS or Android mobile operating system.

Our review team gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 6 high marks for its vibrant HD touchscreen display, excellent construction quality, and speedy multitasking capabilities. When paired with the Surface Type Cover, it does double duty as a light and portable Windows laptop. It’s on sale right now for $100 off, meaning you can grab the Surface Pro 6 tablet (minus the Type Cover) with a 128GB solid state drive, 8GB of RAM, and an Intel i5 CPU for just $799 from Microsoft. Upgrade options are also available for up to $200 off.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 is the second iteration of the ambitious Surface Laptop. As innovative as it was, though, the original Surface Laptop had a few things we didn’t quite like: Namely, its software was a little underwhelming and the port selection wasn’t that great. The Surface Laptop 2 is a big improvement over the first generation, and even compares quite favorably to — and arguably even surpasses –the MacBook Air for those who want a sleek laptop with a small footprint (and, like the Surface Pro, it’s a good option for dedicated Windows users).

Similar in size to the MacBook Air, the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 packs a 13.5-inch HD display and a lightweight aluminum build. Its slim design is tough and durable, and feels very solid with no flexing or bending. It’s light enough to carry all day, but won’t break down with the rigors of daily use. The Surface Laptop 2 is an awesome pick if you want a featherweight Windows machine but find the Surface Pro a bit lacking, and a $300 discount brings it down to as low as $999 from the Microsoft Store.

